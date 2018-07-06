







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Marika

Last name(s):

Lulay



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Managing Director (CEO) and Member of the Administrative Board







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

GFT Technologies SE





b) LEI

5299002FNBSGW23ULF72



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0005800601





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

12.54 EUR





4037.88 EUR



12.54 EUR





1254.00 EUR



12.87 EUR





7438.86 EUR



12.80 EUR





1920.00 EUR



12.80 EUR





4480.00 EUR



12.83 EUR





2245.25 EUR



12.83 EUR





4169.75 EUR



12.84 EUR





2221.32 EUR



12.84 EUR





4198.68 EUR



12.84 EUR





975.84 EUR



12.84 EUR





2850.48 EUR



12.84 EUR





2593.68 EUR



12.84 EUR





6420.00 EUR



12.88 EUR





1932.00 EUR



12.88 EUR





1172.08 EUR



12.88 EUR





3335.92 EUR



12.87 EUR





527.67 EUR



12.87 EUR





1287.00 EUR



12.87 EUR





4620.33 EUR



12.89 EUR





4382.60 EUR



12.89 EUR





2062.40 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

12.8251 EUR





64125.7400 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-07-04; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

XETRA

MIC:

XETR



