Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


06.07.2018 / 10:43



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Marika
Last name(s): Lulay

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Managing Director (CEO) and Member of the Administrative Board



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

GFT Technologies SE


b) LEI

5299002FNBSGW23ULF72 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005800601


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)











































































































Price(s) Volume(s)
12.54 EUR 4037.88 EUR
12.54 EUR 1254.00 EUR
12.87 EUR 7438.86 EUR
12.80 EUR 1920.00 EUR
12.80 EUR 4480.00 EUR
12.83 EUR 2245.25 EUR
12.83 EUR 4169.75 EUR
12.84 EUR 2221.32 EUR
12.84 EUR 4198.68 EUR
12.84 EUR 975.84 EUR
12.84 EUR 2850.48 EUR
12.84 EUR 2593.68 EUR
12.84 EUR 6420.00 EUR
12.88 EUR 1932.00 EUR
12.88 EUR 1172.08 EUR
12.88 EUR 3335.92 EUR
12.87 EUR 527.67 EUR
12.87 EUR 1287.00 EUR
12.87 EUR 4620.33 EUR
12.89 EUR 4382.60 EUR
12.89 EUR 2062.40 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
12.8251 EUR 64125.7400 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-07-04; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR














Language: English
Company: GFT Technologies SE

Schelmenwasenstraße 34

70567 Stuttgart

Germany
Internet: www.gft.com





 
