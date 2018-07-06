

The Supervisory Board of Vectron Systems AG terminated the employment contract with Oliver Kaltner of the Management Board by mutual agreement. The reason for the repeal is differences of opinion on the implementation of the strategy.





Co-founder and Supervisory Board member Thomas Stümmler is appointed to the Management Board by the Supervisory Board with immediate effect. He had assumed this role from the company"s foundation until the appointment of Oliver Kaltner in February 2018. Together with co-founder and Management Board member Jens Reckendorf he made Vectron the leading provider of POS systems in the hospitality trade and has conceived and initiated the conversion of the business model to digital services. He was also involved as a consultant in all important business processes and can therefore take over seamlessly. The Supervisory Board is confident that the successful team to date is perfectly qualified to successfully advance the digital transformation of the industry and the company.







Contact:



Thomas Stümmler



Member of the Board of Management



Vectron Systems AG



Willy-Brandt-Weg 41



48155 Münster, Germany



phone +49 (0)251 2856-0



fax +49 (0)251 2856-564



www.vectron.de



thomas.stuemmler@vectron.de















