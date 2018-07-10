DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions
DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM
Hamburg, 10 July 2018
Hapag-Lloyd Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions
- Resolution to pay dividend of EUR 0.57 per share approved
- Actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board formally approved for the financial year 2017
- Turqi Abdulrahman A. Alnowaiser elected to the Supervisory Board
"Our fast and successful merger with the United Arab Shipping Company has significantly strengthened our competitive position. We achieved good results for the last financial year and have made a solid start to the first quarter of 2018. Our shareholders have kept their faith in us and supported us during the difficult times as well. So I am delighted that we can pay a dividend for the last financial year," said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.
Looking ahead, the market environment remains challenging. This is particularly reflected in operating costs and Hapag-Lloyd AG"s recently adjusted annual forecast. "We will secure our competitiveness in the short term through accelerated cost management and greater efficiency. In the medium term, we will further advance digitalisation efforts at Hapag-Lloyd and continue to strengthen our position as a quality service provider. We must also respond with increasing agility to a dynamic environment and geopolitical developments. Stricter limits on sulphur in fuel from 2020 onwards will pose a major challenge for the shipping industry, as we will have to simultaneously use new technologies and fuels which are currently only being trialled or are not sufficiently available," said Habben Jansen.
All voting results of today"s Annual General Meeting can be viewed in the Investor Relations section of the Hapag-Lloyd website at https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/calendar-events/annual-general-meeting.html.
