DGAP-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM





Hapag-Lloyd AG: Hapag-Lloyd Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions





10.07.2018 / 16:14







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Hamburg, 10 July 2018

Hapag-Lloyd Annual General Meeting approves all proposed resolutions

- Resolution to pay dividend of EUR 0.57 per share approved

- Actions of the Executive Board and Supervisory Board formally approved for the financial year 2017

- Turqi Abdulrahman A. Alnowaiser elected to the Supervisory Board





Hapag-Lloyd AG shareholders today approved with the required majority all items on the agenda put to a vote at the Annual General Meeting in Hamburg. This included an agreement upon the use of the net profit (item 2) and thereby the payment of a dividend of EUR 0.57 per share. Shareholders also formally approved the actions of the sitting members of the Executive Board for the financial year 2017 (item 3) and also the actions of the sitting members of the Supervisory Board (item 4) for that period.

"Our fast and successful merger with the United Arab Shipping Company has significantly strengthened our competitive position. We achieved good results for the last financial year and have made a solid start to the first quarter of 2018. Our shareholders have kept their faith in us and supported us during the difficult times as well. So I am delighted that we can pay a dividend for the last financial year," said Rolf Habben Jansen, CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG.





The shareholders also approved the proposal of the Supervisory Board to elect Turqi Abdulrahman A. Alnowaiser to the Supervisory Board as a shareholder representative (item 6). He is Head of International Investments with the Public Investment Fund of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and succeeds His Excellency, Dr Nabeel M. Al-Amudi, who resigned from office as a member of the Supervisory Board in late November 2017 following his appointment as Transport Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Looking ahead, the market environment remains challenging. This is particularly reflected in operating costs and Hapag-Lloyd AG"s recently adjusted annual forecast. "We will secure our competitiveness in the short term through accelerated cost management and greater efficiency. In the medium term, we will further advance digitalisation efforts at Hapag-Lloyd and continue to strengthen our position as a quality service provider. We must also respond with increasing agility to a dynamic environment and geopolitical developments. Stricter limits on sulphur in fuel from 2020 onwards will pose a major challenge for the shipping industry, as we will have to simultaneously use new technologies and fuels which are currently only being trialled or are not sufficiently available," said Habben Jansen.

All voting results of today"s Annual General Meeting can be viewed in the Investor Relations section of the Hapag-Lloyd website at https://www.hapag-lloyd.com/en/ir/calendar-events/annual-general-meeting.html.

About Hapag-Lloyd



With a fleet of 221 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 1.6 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world"s leading liner shipping companies. The Company has around 12,300 employees and 387 offices in 127 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 2.3 million TEU - including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 124 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. Hapag-Lloyd is one of the leading operators in the Transatlantic, Middle East, Latin America and Intra-America trades.

Disclaimer



This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company"s forward-looking statements.

Contact:Heiko HoffmannSenior Director Investor RelationsHapag-Lloyd AGBallindamm 2520095 HamburgPhone +49 40 3001-2896Fax +49 40 3001-72896Mobile +49 172 875-2126