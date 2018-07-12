DGAP-DD: Otto (GmbH & Co KG) english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


12.07.2018 / 14:17



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Michael
Last name(s): Otto

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Otto (GmbH & Co KG)


b) LEI

529900LMI5FN0KFOE272 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Debt instrument
ISIN: XS1853998182


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
992.53 EUR 4962650.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
992.53 EUR 4962650.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-07-11; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














12.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: Otto (GmbH & Co KG)

Werner-Otto-Str. 1-7

22179 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.ottogroup.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service



43749  12.07.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

