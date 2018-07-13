







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





13.07.2018 / 07:57







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Name and legal form:

Discover Capital GmbH



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Person closely associated with:

Title:



First name:

Stephan

Last name(s):

Hornung

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Amendment

The buyer of the shares is Discover Capital GmbH, not Mr. Stephan Hornung.



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Janosch film & medien AG





b) LEI

391200OQVNMC8O1HUL83



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A0XFNB0





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4.05 EUR





81000 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

4.0500 EUR





81000.0000 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-07-12; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



