Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


13.07.2018 / 07:57



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name


Name and legal form: Discover Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status








Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Stephan
Last name(s): Hornung
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Amendment

The buyer of the shares is Discover Capital GmbH, not Mr. Stephan Hornung.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Janosch film & medien AG


b) LEI

391200OQVNMC8O1HUL83 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0XFNB0


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
4.05 EUR 81000 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
4.0500 EUR 81000.0000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-07-12; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














43769  13.07.2018 


