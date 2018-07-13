DGAP-CMS: CompuGroup Medical SE: Release of a capital market information

CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 Para. 1 of the
Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) / Purchase of Treasury Shares

Key word(s): Share Buyback

Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 Para. 1 of the Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No 596/2014
(MAR) / Purchase of Treasury Shares

The share buyback announced by CompuGroup Medical SE by way of the ad hoc
notification of July 5, 2018, will be conducted starting on July 16, 2018.
Over a time period until at the latest December 31, 2018, up to 500,000
treasury shares of the Company shall be repurchased, corresponding to a
portion of the current nominal share capital of approximately 0.94%,
subject to an overall purchase volume limit of EUR 23,000,000.00 (excluding
ancillary costs of purchase). The share buyback shall be carried out
exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading through the
Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra). While the repurchased shares may be used
for all purposes covered by the authorization granted by the general
meeting of May 20, 2015, CompuGroup Medical SE intends to redeem the major
part of the repurchased shares or use them for potential acquisitions.

The share buyback will be conducted pursuant to the Safe-Harbour-Rules of
Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament
and of the Council of April 16, 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), in
conjunction with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission
of March 8, 2016 (Del.-Reg.).

The share buyback will be carried out by a credit institute. The credit
institute will decide independently of the Company when to repurchase the
shares and on each occasion how many shares to acquire, without the Company
having any influence over these decisions (Art. 4 para. 2 lit. b) Del.-
Reg.). The Company"s right to early termination of the mandate for the
credit institute and/or to transfer the mandate to another or several other
credit institutes shall remain unaffected.

The share buyback program may be suspended and resumed at any time in
compliance with all applicable statutory provisions.

Pursuant to the authorization granted by the general meeting of May 20,
2015, the purchase price per share to be paid by the Company must not
exceed, or fall short of, the non-weighted average stock exchange price of
the Company"s shares, as determined by the closing auction in Xetra trading
at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last five trading days before the
day of purchase, by more than 10%. In addition, the conducting credit
institute has undertaken vis-à-vis the Company, amongst others, to observe
all trading restrictions pursuant to Art. 3 Del.-Reg. Inter alia, pursuant
to Art. 3 para. 2 Del.-Reg., no purchase price may be paid which exceeds
the price of the last independent trade or the highest independent bid
placed at the time of the purchase on the stock exchange on which the
purchase is carried out, whichever value is the highest. Further, pursuant
to Art. 3 para. 3 Del.-Reg., no more than 25% of the average daily volume
of shares on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out may be
acquired.

Information on the transactions relating to the share buyback will be
adequately publicly disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Art. 2 para.
3 sent. 1 in conjunction with para. 2 Del.-Reg. no later than on the
seventh trading day after their execution. Furthermore, CompuGroup Medical
SE will publish the transactions disclosed on its website www.cgm.com in
the Investor Relations section and ensure that the information will be
publicly accessible for a period of at least five years from the day of
adequate disclosure (Art. 2 para. 3 sent. 2 Del.-Reg.).

Koblenz, July 13, 2018

The Management Board

CompuGroup Medical SE

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz, Germany

Language: English
Company: CompuGroup Medical SE

Maria Trost 21

56070 Koblenz

Germany
Internet: www.cgm.com





 
