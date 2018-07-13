DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback





13.07.2018





CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 Para. 1 of the

Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) / Purchase of Treasury Shares



The share buyback announced by CompuGroup Medical SE by way of the ad hoc

notification of July 5, 2018, will be conducted starting on July 16, 2018.

Over a time period until at the latest December 31, 2018, up to 500,000

treasury shares of the Company shall be repurchased, corresponding to a

portion of the current nominal share capital of approximately 0.94%,

subject to an overall purchase volume limit of EUR 23,000,000.00 (excluding

ancillary costs of purchase). The share buyback shall be carried out

exclusively via the stock exchange in electronic trading through the

Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra). While the repurchased shares may be used

for all purposes covered by the authorization granted by the general

meeting of May 20, 2015, CompuGroup Medical SE intends to redeem the major

part of the repurchased shares or use them for potential acquisitions.



The share buyback will be conducted pursuant to the Safe-Harbour-Rules of

Article 5 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament

and of the Council of April 16, 2014 (Market Abuse Regulation), in

conjunction with the Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of the Commission

of March 8, 2016 (Del.-Reg.).



The share buyback will be carried out by a credit institute. The credit

institute will decide independently of the Company when to repurchase the

shares and on each occasion how many shares to acquire, without the Company

having any influence over these decisions (Art. 4 para. 2 lit. b) Del.-

Reg.). The Company"s right to early termination of the mandate for the

credit institute and/or to transfer the mandate to another or several other

credit institutes shall remain unaffected.



The share buyback program may be suspended and resumed at any time in

compliance with all applicable statutory provisions.



Pursuant to the authorization granted by the general meeting of May 20,

2015, the purchase price per share to be paid by the Company must not

exceed, or fall short of, the non-weighted average stock exchange price of

the Company"s shares, as determined by the closing auction in Xetra trading

at the Frankfurt Stock Exchange on the last five trading days before the

day of purchase, by more than 10%. In addition, the conducting credit

institute has undertaken vis-à-vis the Company, amongst others, to observe

all trading restrictions pursuant to Art. 3 Del.-Reg. Inter alia, pursuant

to Art. 3 para. 2 Del.-Reg., no purchase price may be paid which exceeds

the price of the last independent trade or the highest independent bid

placed at the time of the purchase on the stock exchange on which the

purchase is carried out, whichever value is the highest. Further, pursuant

to Art. 3 para. 3 Del.-Reg., no more than 25% of the average daily volume

of shares on the stock exchange on which the purchase is carried out may be

acquired.



Information on the transactions relating to the share buyback will be

adequately publicly disclosed pursuant to the requirements of Art. 2 para.

3 sent. 1 in conjunction with para. 2 Del.-Reg. no later than on the

seventh trading day after their execution. Furthermore, CompuGroup Medical

SE will publish the transactions disclosed on its website www.cgm.com in

the Investor Relations section and ensure that the information will be

publicly accessible for a period of at least five years from the day of

adequate disclosure (Art. 2 para. 3 sent. 2 Del.-Reg.).



Koblenz, July 13, 2018



The Management Board



CompuGroup Medical SE



Investor Relations



Maria Trost 21



56070 Koblenz, Germany



T: 49 (0) 261 8000-6200



F: 49 (0) 261 8000-3200

