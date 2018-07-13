DGAP-CMS: CompuGroup Medical SE: Release of a capital market information
2018. július 13., péntek, 09:11
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: CompuGroup Medical SE / Share Buyback
CompuGroup Medical SE: Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 Para. 1 of the
Key word(s): Share Buyback
Disclosure Pursuant to Article 2 Para. 1 of the Commission Delegated
The share buyback announced by CompuGroup Medical SE by way of the ad hoc
The share buyback will be conducted pursuant to the Safe-Harbour-Rules of
The share buyback will be carried out by a credit institute. The credit
The share buyback program may be suspended and resumed at any time in
Pursuant to the authorization granted by the general meeting of May 20,
Information on the transactions relating to the share buyback will be
Koblenz, July 13, 2018
The Management Board
CompuGroup Medical SE
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|CompuGroup Medical SE
|Maria Trost 21
|56070 Koblenz
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.cgm.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
704321 13.07.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]