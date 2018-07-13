DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Schaltbau Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Schaltbau Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports

shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2018

German: https://schaltbau.com/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/

English: https://schaltbau.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/





