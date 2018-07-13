







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





13.07.2018 / 14:00







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.









































1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Hans

Last name(s):

Ruprecht



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the administrative or supervisory body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

adidas AG





b) LEI

549300JSX0Z4CW0V5023



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE000A1EWWW0





b) Nature of the transaction

Reference is made to the publication made on May 23, 2018. The Supervisory Board member participates in the adidas employee share purchase program. He has agreed with adidas AG to invest 10 percent of his monthly salary in adidas AG shares, as long as he doesn"t change or cancel his participation. adidas AG will provide a discount of 15% on the market price of the shares. At the end of each quarter, the plan administrator buys adidas AG shares for the Supervisory Board member from the withholding. At the end of the one-year vesting period, participants will receive matching shares free of charge at a ratio of 1:6. The notification on hand is regarding the receipt of 3.725598 adidas AG shares free of charge as part of the employee share purchase program of adidas AG (matching shares).

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

not numberable





not numberable







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

not numberable





not numberable







e) Date of the transaction

2018-07-10; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse (FWB) - Xetra

MIC:

XETR



a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

























13.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de



