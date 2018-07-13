DGAP-DD: Probiodrug AG english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


13.07.2018 / 15:00



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name






Title: Dr.
First name: Inge
Last name(s): Lues

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Probiodrug AG


b) LEI

3912004AMB0KGZXZYJ15 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007921835


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
4.12 EUR 10712 EUR
4.20 EUR 9660 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
4.1576 EUR 20372 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-07-13; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Boerse Frankfurt - Freiverkehr
MIC: FRAB














Language: English
Company: Probiodrug AG

Weinbergweg 22

06120 Halle/Saale

Germany
Internet: www.probiodrug.de





 
43779  13.07.2018 


