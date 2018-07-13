







Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them





13.07.2018 / 15:00







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:

Dr.

First name:

Inge

Last name(s):

Lues



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

Probiodrug AG





b) LEI

3912004AMB0KGZXZYJ15



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Share

ISIN:

DE0007921835





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

4.12 EUR





10712 EUR



4.20 EUR





9660 EUR







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

4.1576 EUR





20372 EUR







e) Date of the transaction

2018-07-13; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Name:

Boerse Frankfurt - Freiverkehr

MIC:

FRAB



