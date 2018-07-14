DGAP-Adhoc: ad pepper media International N.V. upholds business performance and posts robust growth and improved EBITDA according to plan
2018. július 13., péntek, 17:25
DGAP-Ad-hoc: ad pepper media International N.V. / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Preliminary Results
Nuremberg, Amsterdam, July 13, 2018
ad pepper media International N.V. generated sales of EUR 18,095k in the first six months of 2018. On a like-for-like basis, the Group"s sales growth thus amounted to 22.1 percent (H1 2017: EUR 14,818k). ad pepper media, the performance agency specializing in lead generation and audience targeting, once again posted the most dynamic business performance. This segment boosted its first-half sales by 56.1 percent to EUR 5,011k (H1 2017: EUR 3,209k). The performance marketing agency ad agents continued to build successfully on Amazon services and increased its sales by 22.0 percent to EUR 8,512k (H1 2017: EUR 6,979k). Lower advertising spending in the past quarter which was largely due to one key customer, led to slightly lower sales in our affiliate network Webgains (on a like-by-like basis) of EUR -57k, or -1.2 percent (currency-adjusted: +1.9 percent).
The Group"s gross margin rose by EUR 737k to EUR 9,401k, or 8.5 percent in the first half of 2018. The ad pepper media segment reported particularly dynamic growth of EUR 619k (+39.5 percent), while ad agents posted an increase of EUR 164k in its gross margin (+6.9 percent). With EUR -118k, or -2.6 percent, the gross margin in the Webgains segment declined slightly (currency-adjusted: +0.3 percent).
Due in particular to higher employment costs, the Group"s operating expenses rose to EUR 8,962k (H1 2017: EUR 8,363k). The ad pepper Group had a total of 217 employees, 29 more than at the previous year"s reporting date.
With EBITDA of EUR 602k, the Group increased this key earnings figure by 20.4 percent compared with the previous year (H1 2017: EUR 500k).
Liquid funds (including securities measured at fair value) rose sharply compared with the end of the previous year"s period and amounted to EUR 20,760k (June 30, 2017: EUR 18,404k). The group still has no liabilities to banks.
The report on the first six months of 2018 will be published on August 21, 2018.
* On a like-for-like basis, i.e. applying IFRS 15 to the equivalent period in the previous year, sales for the previous year"s period amount to EUR 14,818k and the Group"s sales growth came to 22.1 percent.
** including securities
For further information:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 150 C
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 911 9290570
|Fax:
|+49 911 929057-157
|E-mail:
|ir@adpepper.com
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|ISIN:
|NL0000238145
|WKN:
|940883
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
704573 13-Jul-2018 CET/CEST
