Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


13.07.2018 / 18:00



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Karl-Heinz
Last name(s): Dommes

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

MS Industrie AG


b) LEI

391200CE11B23RTMJV77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005855183


b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
3.30 EUR 66000.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
3.30 EUR 66000 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-07-12; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue














Language: English
Company: MS Industrie AG

Brienner Straße 7

80333 München

Germany
Internet: www.ms-industrie.ag





 
