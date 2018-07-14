DGAP-Adhoc: mybet Holding SE signs Term Sheet for sale of its online business to a strategic investor
2018. július 13., péntek, 18:31
DGAP-Ad-hoc: mybet Holding SE / Key word(s): Letter of Intent/Disposal
mybet Holding SE signs Term Sheet for sale of its online business to a strategic investor
Berlin, July 13, 2018. The Management Board of mybet Holding SE (stocks: ISIN DE000A2LQ009, convertible bond 2017/2020: DE000A2G8472), with the consent of the Supervisory Board, signed a non-exclusive term sheet with a strategic investor on July 13, 2018. The subject matter of the term sheet is the possible sale of the company"s online business operated under the domain www.mybet.com. In the process, the investor intends to acquire 100 percent of the shares in the Group member companies Personal Exchange International Ltd. ("PEI") and PNO Casino Ltd. ("PNO"). In this context, the investor will acquire the full and exclusive online rights to the "mybet" brand. In the process, mybet is allowed to continue to use these rights to an extent necessary for the continuation of its remaining business segments B2B services as well as for the operation of the stationary betting shops.
The purchase price for the takeover of the online business is supposed to be in the high single-digit million range. The execution of the transaction is subject to the conclusion of a binding contract and the fulfilment of additional conditions.
After a successful conclusion to the transaction, mybet Holding SE intends to focus on the Group"s positively performing B2B service segments as well as the operation and expansion of the stationary betting shops.
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
Reporting company:
mybet Holding SE, ISIN DE000A2LQ009, in the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Securities Exchange
Reporting person:
Markus Peuler, member of the Management Board
Contact:
mybet Holding SE
Karl-Liebknecht-Strasse 32
D-10178 Berlin
Investor & Public Relations
tel +49 30 22 90 83-161
fax +49 30 22 90 83-150
e-mail ir@mybet.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|mybet Holding SE
|Karl-Liebknecht-Straße 32
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 30 22 90 83 0
|Fax:
|+49 30 22 90 83 150
|E-mail:
|ir@mybet.com
|Internet:
|www.mybet-se.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ009
|WKN:
|A2LQ00
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
704591 13-Jul-2018 CET/CEST
