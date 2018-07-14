

mybet Holding SE signs Term Sheet for sale of its online business to a strategic investor



Berlin, July 13, 2018. The Management Board of mybet Holding SE (stocks: ISIN DE000A2LQ009, convertible bond 2017/2020: DE000A2G8472), with the consent of the Supervisory Board, signed a non-exclusive term sheet with a strategic investor on July 13, 2018. The subject matter of the term sheet is the possible sale of the company"s online business operated under the domain www.mybet.com. In the process, the investor intends to acquire 100 percent of the shares in the Group member companies Personal Exchange International Ltd. ("PEI") and PNO Casino Ltd. ("PNO"). In this context, the investor will acquire the full and exclusive online rights to the "mybet" brand. In the process, mybet is allowed to continue to use these rights to an extent necessary for the continuation of its remaining business segments B2B services as well as for the operation of the stationary betting shops.





The purchase price for the takeover of the online business is supposed to be in the high single-digit million range. The execution of the transaction is subject to the conclusion of a binding contract and the fulfilment of additional conditions.





After a successful conclusion to the transaction, mybet Holding SE intends to focus on the Group"s positively performing B2B service segments as well as the operation and expansion of the stationary betting shops.





