DGAP-Adhoc: DIALOG SEMICONDUCTOR EXPECTS HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED PROFITABILITY IN Q2 2018.
2018. július 13., péntek, 18:38
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Dialog Semiconductor Plc. / Key word(s): Quarter Results
London, UK, 13 July 2018 - Dialog Semiconductor Plc (XETRA: DLG), expects higher than anticipated profitability in Q2 2018.
On 9 May 2018, Dialog indicated that it expected gross margin for Q2 2018 slightly above Q1 2018 (Q1 2018 gross margin: 46.3%; Q1 2018 underlying1 gross margin: 47.2%). The company now expects Q2 2018 gross margin of 48.0% and Q2 2018 underlying1 gross margin of 48.3%. The favourable movement was mostly driven by manufacturing cost efficiencies partially offset by product mix.
Additionally, in Q2 2018 the company expects operating profit of US$26 million and underlying1 operating profit of US$42 million.
Preliminary financial overview
The Company is currently finalising its Q2 2018 results for the quarter ended 29 June 2018 which will be published on 2 August 2018.
1. Underlying measures of performance quoted in this press release are non-IFRS measures. Our use of underlying measures is explained on pages 156 to 161 of our 2017 Annual Report and Accounts. Reconciliations of the underlying measures to the nearest equivalent IFRS measures will be presented in our Q2 2018 Interim report. The definitions of gross margin and operating margin can be found on page 35 of our 2017 Annual Report.
Contact:
Jose Cano
Director, Investor Relations
jose.cano@diasemi.com
+44(0)1793756961
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
For further information please contact:
FTI Consulting London
FTI Consulting Frankfurt
About Dialog Semiconductor
Dialog operates a fabless business model and is a socially responsible employer pursuing many programs to benefit the employees, community, other stakeholders and the environment we operate in. Dialog Semiconductor plc is headquartered in London with a global sales, R&D and marketing organization. In 2017, it had approximately $1.35 billion in revenue. It currently has approximately 2,000 employees worldwide. The company is listed on the Frankfurt (FWB: DLG) stock exchange (Regulated Market, Prime Standard, ISIN GB0059822006) and is a member of the German TecDax index. For more information, visit www.dialog-semiconductor.com.
Forward Looking Statements
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dialog Semiconductor Plc.
|Tower Bridge House, St. Katharine"s Way
|E1W 1AA London
|United Kingdom
|Phone:
|+49 7021 805-412
|Fax:
|+49 7021 805-200
|E-mail:
|jose.cano@diasemi.com
|Internet:
|www.dialog-semiconductor.com
|ISIN:
|GB0059822006
|WKN:
|927200
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
704641 13-Jul-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]