DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares


Allianz SE: Release of a capital market information


16.07.2018 / 15:57


Munich, 16.07.2018

In the period from July 9, 2018 to, and including, July 13, 2018
Allianz SE has purchased a number of 595,186 shares within the framework of
its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the
announcement of July 2, 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)



















09.07.201880,445180.4867
10.07.201897,037181.4550
11.07.2018178,838179.4867
12.07.2018125,910179.4592
13.07.2018112,956179.9373

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
program since July 4, 2018 through, and including, July 13, 2018
amounts to 1,038,594.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading
platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution
that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated
Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE
(www.allianz.com).














Language: English
Company: Allianz SE

Königinstr. 28

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.allianz.com





 
