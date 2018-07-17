DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Allianz SE / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 ( 1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares





Allianz SE





16.07.2018 / 15:57





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Munich, 16.07.2018



In the period from July 9, 2018 to, and including, July 13, 2018

Allianz SE has purchased a number of 595,186 shares within the framework of

its ongoing share buy-back program which has been published by the

announcement of July 2, 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) Regulation

(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were purchased as follows:



Date Number of shares Average price (EUR)









09.07.2018

80,445

180.4867

10.07.2018

97,037

181.4550

11.07.2018

178,838

179.4867

12.07.2018

125,910

179.4592

13.07.2018

112,956

179.9373



The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back

program since July 4, 2018 through, and including, July 13, 2018

amounts to 1,038,594.



The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution

that has been commissioned by Allianz SE.



Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) Delegated

Regulation(EU) No 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Allianz SE

(www.allianz.com).

