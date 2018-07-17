DGAP-CMS: adidas AG: Release of a capital market information

16.07.2018 / 16:00


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Herzogenaurach, July 16, 2018

adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and
Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 1st
Tranche - 13th Interim Announcement


In the period from July 9, 2018 up to and including July 13, 2018, adidas
AG bought back a total of 96,545 shares of adidas AG within the framework
of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of March 21, 2018
pursuant to Art. 2 Sect. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)
2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within
the framework of a first tranche would commence on March 22, 2018.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from July
9, 2018 up to and including July 13, 2018 and the daily volume-weighted
average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:































DateOverall volume ofVolume-weighted average stock

shares bought backmarket price (EUR)1)

(number)
July 9, 201821,150EUR 182.0353
July 10, 201819,700EUR 183.7122
July 11, 201820,135EUR 183.1357
July 12, 201819,500EUR 183.8739
July 13, 201816,060EUR 187.5493
In total96,545EUR 183.8956











1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according
to commercial practice

The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG
since March 22, 2018 within the framework of the first tranche of the share
buyback programme thus amounts to 2,928,473 shares.

Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the
Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of
the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online
under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.

The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by
adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Herzogenaurach, July 16, 2018

adidas AG


The Executive Board














Language: English
Company: adidas AG

Adi-Dassler-Straße 1

91074 Herzogenaurach

Germany
Internet: www.adidas-group.com





 
