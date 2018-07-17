DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback





adidas AG: Release of a capital market information





16.07.2018 / 16:00





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Herzogenaurach, July 16, 2018



adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and

Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 1st

Tranche - 13th Interim Announcement



In the period from July 9, 2018 up to and including July 13, 2018, adidas

AG bought back a total of 96,545 shares of adidas AG within the framework

of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of March 21, 2018

pursuant to Art. 2 Sect. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU)

2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares within

the framework of a first tranche would commence on March 22, 2018.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from July

9, 2018 up to and including July 13, 2018 and the daily volume-weighted

average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:















Date

Overall volume of

Volume-weighted average stock



shares bought back

market price (EUR)1)



(number)



July 9, 2018

21,150

EUR 182.0353

July 10, 2018

19,700

EUR 183.7122

July 11, 2018

20,135

EUR 183.1357

July 12, 2018

19,500

EUR 183.8739

July 13, 2018

16,060

EUR 187.5493

In total

96,545

EUR 183.8956



























1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according

to commercial practice



The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG

since March 22, 2018 within the framework of the first tranche of the share

buyback programme thus amounts to 2,928,473 shares.



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of

the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online

under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.



The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by

adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Herzogenaurach, July 16, 2018



adidas AG



The Executive Board

