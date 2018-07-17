DGAP-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: Professor Dr. Ulrich Lehner resigns as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG

thyssenkrupp AG


thyssenkrupp AG: Professor Dr. Ulrich Lehner resigns as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG


16-Jul-2018 / 18:15 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR


Professor Dr. Ulrich Lehner resigns as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG



Today Professor Dr. Ulrich Lehner (72) informed the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG that he will resign from his office as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG as of July 31, 2018 and that he will withdraw from the Supervisory Board.



The Supervisory Board will decide on the succession of Professor Dr. Ulrich Lehner as Chairman of the Supervisory Board shortly.




