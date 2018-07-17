DGAP-Adhoc: thyssenkrupp AG: Professor Dr. Ulrich Lehner resigns as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG
2018. július 16., hétfő, 18:15
DGAP-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Disclosure of an inside information according to Article 17 MAR
Today Professor Dr. Ulrich Lehner (72) informed the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG that he will resign from his office as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG as of July 31, 2018 and that he will withdraw from the Supervisory Board.
The Supervisory Board will decide on the succession of Professor Dr. Ulrich Lehner as Chairman of the Supervisory Board shortly.
Contact:
Dr. Claus Ehrenbeck
Head of Investor Relations
T: +49-201-844-536464
Peter Sauer
Head of External Communications
T: +49-201-844-536791
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|thyssenkrupp AG
|thyssenkrupp Allee 1
|45143 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201 844-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201 844-536000
|E-mail:
|press@thyssenkrupp.com
|Internet:
|www.thyssenkrupp.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007500001
|WKN:
|750000
|Indices:
|DAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|Weitere Informationen im Internet unter Investor Relations: Anleihen / Creditor Relations
Further information can be found on our website under Investor Relations: Bonds / Creditor Relations
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
704989 16-Jul-2018 CET/CEST
