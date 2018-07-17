DGAP-Ad-hoc: thyssenkrupp AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





thyssenkrupp AG: Professor Dr. Ulrich Lehner resigns as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG





Professor Dr. Ulrich Lehner resigns as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG

Today Professor Dr. Ulrich Lehner (72) informed the Executive Board of thyssenkrupp AG that he will resign from his office as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of thyssenkrupp AG as of July 31, 2018 and that he will withdraw from the Supervisory Board.

The Supervisory Board will decide on the succession of Professor Dr. Ulrich Lehner as Chairman of the Supervisory Board shortly.

