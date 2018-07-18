DGAP-CMS: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting


Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Release of a capital market information


18.07.2018 / 10:37


Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting

In the time period from 09 July 2018 until and including 17 July 2018, a
number of 162,764 shares were bought back within the framework of the share
buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in
München ("Munich Re"); on 07 June 2018, the Company disclosed pursuant to
art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2018.































DateNumber of SharesAverage price (EUR)
09.07.201824,929184.0629
10.07.20185,000185.8073
11.07.201820,835185.1205
12.07.201820,000187.2930
13.07.201825,000187.7170
16.07.201835,000186.6919
17.07.201832,000187.0704











The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework
of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2018 until and
including 17 July 2018 amounts to 838,863 shares.

The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has
been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on
the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3
of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the
website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).

Munich, 18 July 2018

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München
Language: English
Company: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

Königinstraße 107

80802 München

Germany
Internet: www.munichre.com





 
