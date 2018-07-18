DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München / Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting





Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München





18.07.2018





Disclosure according to art. 2 para. 3 of the Commission Delegated

Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 Share buyback - 4th Interim Reporting



In the time period from 09 July 2018 until and including 17 July 2018, a

number of 162,764 shares were bought back within the framework of the share

buyback of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in

München ("Munich Re"); on 07 June 2018, the Company disclosed pursuant to

art. 2 para. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052

the begin of the share buyback on 08 June 2018.















Date

Number of Shares

Average price (EUR)

09.07.2018

24,929

184.0629

10.07.2018

5,000

185.8073

11.07.2018

20,835

185.1205

12.07.2018

20,000

187.2930

13.07.2018

25,000

187.7170

16.07.2018

35,000

186.6919

17.07.2018

32,000

187.0704



























The total number of shares which have been bought back within the framework

of the share buyback in the time period from 08 June 2018 until and

including 17 July 2018 amounts to 838,863 shares.



The purchase of the shares of Munich Re is carried out by a bank that has

been commissioned by Munich Re; the shares are repurchased exclusively on

the electronic trading platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).



Detailed Information regarding the transactions according to art. 2 para. 3

of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is published on the

website of Munich Re (www.munichre.com).



Munich, 18 July 2018



Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München

The Board of Management

