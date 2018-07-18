DGAP-AFR: UniCredit Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

UniCredit Bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


UniCredit Bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 08, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 08, 2018
German: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations/berichte.jsp
English: https://www.hypovereinsbank.de/portal?view=/de/ueber-uns/investor-relations-en/reports.jsp














Language: English
Company: UniCredit Bank AG

Arabellastraße 12

81925 München

Germany
Internet: www.hvb.de/ir





 
