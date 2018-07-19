

Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



VTG Aktiengesellschaft



Nagelsweg 34



20097 Hamburg



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

Morgan Stanley

Wilmington, Delaware

United States of America (USA)



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Warwick Holding GmbH





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

15 Jul 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

29.10 %

20.45 %

49.55 %

28,756,219

Previous notification

29.00 %

0.01 %

29.02 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE000VTG9999

0

8,368,018

0.00 %

29.10 %

Total

8,368,018

29.10 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right of recall over securities lending agreements

at any time

at any time

12,831

0.04 %





Total

12,831

0.04 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Irrevocable undertaking to accept a public takeover offer





Physical

5,868,007

20.41 %







Total

5,868,007

20.41 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC

%

%

%









Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

MSDW Offshore Equity Services Inc.

%

%

%

FUNDLOGIC SAS

%

%

%









Morgan Stanley

%

%

%

MS Holdings Incorporated

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure II Inc.

%

%

%

Morgan Stanley Infrastructure II GP LP

%

%

%

North Haven Infrastructure Partners II LP / North Haven Infrastructure Partners II-AIV II LP

%

%

%

North Haven Infrastructure Partners II International Holdings C.V.

%

%

%

NHIP II Holdings Cooperatief U.A

%

%

%

Deodoro Holding B.V.

%

%

%

Warwick Holding GmbH

29.00 %

20.41 %

49.41 %



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:





