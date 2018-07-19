DGAP-PVR: VTG Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: VTG Aktiengesellschaft


VTG Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


18.07.2018 / 18:44


Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer


VTG Aktiengesellschaft

Nagelsweg 34

20097 Hamburg

Germany

2. Reason for notification








  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation




Name: City and country of registered office:
Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

Warwick Holding GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

15 Jul 2018

6. Total positions















  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 29.10 % 20.45 % 49.55 % 28,756,219
Previous notification 29.00 % 0.01 % 29.02 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
















ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000VTG9999 0 8,368,018 0.00 % 29.10 %
Total 8,368,018 29.10 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 12,831 0.04 %
    Total 12,831 0.04 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
















Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Irrevocable undertaking to accept a public takeover offer

Physical 5,868,007 20.41 %
      Total 5,868,007 20.41 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation




  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:







































































Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
 


Morgan Stanley % % %
MSDW Offshore Equity Services Inc. % % %
FUNDLOGIC SAS % % %
 


Morgan Stanley % % %
MS Holdings Incorporated % % %
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure II Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Infrastructure II GP LP % % %
North Haven Infrastructure Partners II LP / North Haven Infrastructure Partners II-AIV II LP % % %
North Haven Infrastructure Partners II International Holdings C.V. % % %
NHIP II Holdings Cooperatief U.A % % %
Deodoro Holding B.V. % % %
Warwick Holding GmbH 29.00 % 20.41 % 49.41 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG




Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:

 














Language: English
Company: VTG Aktiengesellschaft

Nagelsweg 34

20097 Hamburg

Germany
Internet: www.vtg.de





 
