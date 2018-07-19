

Media Relations

Investor Relations

Mike Jacobsen, APR

Steve Virostek

+1-330-490-3796

+1-330-490-6319

michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:



July 18, 2018

DIEBOLD NIXDORF TO CONDUCT INVESTOR CALL ON 2018 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL

RESULTS

NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) will release 2018 second

quarter financial results on Wed., Aug. 1 before trading begins on the New

York Stock Exchange. Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive

officer, and Christopher Chapman, senior vice president and chief financial

officer, will discuss the results during a conference call scheduled to

begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.



Information about Diebold Nixdorf"s financial results, including a complete

press release, supplementary financial data and an earnings overview

presentation, will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section

of Diebold Nixdorf"s website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/

earnings on Aug. 1. Live access to the conference call, as well as the

replay, will also be available on this website. The conference call will

last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 10 minutes

prior to the session. Details on the call are as follows:























Dial-in

number

Passcode

Time/Date

Conference Call

US/Canada:

888-208-

3966691

8:30 a.m. ET, Aug.



1711





1, 2018





International: 323-







794-2423









































About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling

connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial

and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical

and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely

and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top

100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,

Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are

essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape. The

company has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000

employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

###



























