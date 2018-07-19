DGAP-CMS: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated: Release according to Article 50 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution


18.07.2018


Media RelationsInvestor Relations
Mike Jacobsen, APRSteve Virostek
+1-330-490-3796+1-330-490-6319

michael.jacobsen@dieboldnixdorf.com steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com


FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

July 18, 2018

DIEBOLD NIXDORF TO CONDUCT INVESTOR CALL ON 2018 SECOND QUARTER FINANCIAL
RESULTS

NORTH CANTON, Ohio - Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) will release 2018 second
quarter financial results on Wed., Aug. 1 before trading begins on the New
York Stock Exchange. Gerrard Schmid, president and chief executive
officer, and Christopher Chapman, senior vice president and chief financial
officer, will discuss the results during a conference call scheduled to
begin at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Information about Diebold Nixdorf"s financial results, including a complete
press release, supplementary financial data and an earnings overview
presentation, will be accessible by visiting the Investor Relations section
of Diebold Nixdorf"s website located at http://www.dieboldnixdorf.com/
earnings on Aug. 1. Live access to the conference call, as well as the
replay, will also be available on this website. The conference call will
last approximately one hour. Participants should plan to dial in 10 minutes
Dial-innumberPasscodeTime/Date
Conference CallUS/Canada:888-208-39666918:30 a.m. ET, Aug.

1711

1, 2018


International: 323-


About Diebold Nixdorf

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE:DBD) is a world leader in enabling
connected commerce for millions of consumers each day across the financial
and retail industries. Its software-defined solutions bridge the physical
and digital worlds of cash and consumer transactions conveniently, securely
and efficiently. As an innovation partner for nearly all of the world"s top
100 financial institutions and a majority of the top 25 global retailers,
Diebold Nixdorf delivers unparalleled services and technology that are
essential to evolve in an "always on" and changing consumer landscape. The
company has a presence in more than 130 countries with approximately 23,000
employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.

Language: English
Company: Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

5995 Mayfair Road

44720 North Canton, OH

United States
Internet: www.dieboldnixdorf.com





 
