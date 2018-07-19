DGAP-Adhoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: RWE and innogy conclude framework agreement to support RWE/E.ON transaction
2018. július 18., szerda, 23:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: RWE Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Agreement
Essen, 18 July 2018 - Today, RWE and innogy concluded a legally binding framework agreement, according to which RWE and innogy will cooperate in the preparation and the implementation of the transaction agreed between RWE and E.ON on 12 March 2018, comprising the sale of RWE"s 76,79 percent stake in innogy to E.ON and the swap of certain business activities (the "Transaction").
This includes in particular innogy"s support in obtaining merger clearance and other regulatory approvals. Further, innogy will, to the extent legally permissible, support RWE in the preparation of the transfer of innogy"s renewables business to RWE in the course of the Transaction and the integration in RWE. In this context it will also be checked, how the transfer of the renewables businesses from E.ON and innogy to RWE can be implemented as soon as possible after the transfer of RWE"s stake in innogy to E.ON. For the purpose of the preparation of the integration of the renewables business, RWE and innogy will set up a joint integration committee led by RWE.
The parties have also agreed on a consultation process in order to maintain the value of innogy"s portfolio and to support the implementation of the Transaction.
The Transaction is still subject to merger clearance. The cooperation between RWE and innogy is limited to the legally permissible extent and shall in particular be performed in compliance with the fiduciary duties of RWE"s and innogy"s managements.
Disclosed by Dr Ulrich Rust, General Counsel
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|Altenessener Str. 35
|45141 Essen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)201-5179 0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)201-5179 5005
|E-mail:
|invest@rwe.com
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007037129, DE0007037145, , Weitere ISINs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/, aufgelistet.,
|WKN:
|703712, 703714, , Weitere WKNs von Fremdkapital- und Hybridanleihen sind unter http://www.rwe.com/web/cms/de/1775762/rwe/investor-relations/anleihen/finanzierungsinstrumente/rwe-anleihen-im-ueberblick/ aufgelistet.
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
705715 18-Jul-2018 CET/CEST
