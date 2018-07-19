DGAP-Adhoc: E.ON SE: E.ON and innogy agree on joint preparation for integration and other support measures
DGAP-Ad-hoc: E.ON SE / Key word(s): Mergers & Acquisitions/Agreement
E.ON SE today concluded an agreement with innogy SE to work together to integrate innogy into the E.ON Group. This agreement is concluded against the background that in March E.ON agreed to acquire a 76.8-percent stake in innogy SE from RWE AG and made a voluntary public takeover offer, which runs until July 25, to acquire additional innogy stock.
To the degree legally permissible, today"s agreement calls for innogy to help E.ON implement the transaction swiftly by supporting it in matters such as obtaining regulatory approvals and taking the steps necessary to carve out innogy businesses. In addition, the two parties intend to work together on issues relating to change of control. Furthermore it was agreed to collaborate early in a joint project to prepare to integrate innogy business units into the E.ON Group.
Finally, E.ON and innogy agreed on a number of principles and on a fair and transparent selection process for filling leadership positions. These supplement existing and planned collective-bargaining mechanisms to provide social safeguards for employees.
Due to necessary regulatory approvals, E.ON"s acquisition of innogy is not expected to close before mid-2019.
Important notice:
This announcement is neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell shares in innogy SE. The terms and further provisions regarding the takeover offer by E.ON Verwaltungs SE to the shareholders of innogy SE (the "Takeover Offer") are set forth in the offer document whose publication has been approved by the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (Bundesanstalt für Finanzdienstleistungsaufsicht) on 26 April 2018. Investors and innogy Shareholders are strongly recommended to read the offer document and all announcements and documents published in connection with the Takeover Offer, since they contain important information.
This announcement may contain statements about E.ON Group or innogy that are or may be "forward-looking statements". By their nature, forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future. E.ON Group cautions you that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the occurrence of such future events or of future performance and that in particular the actual results of operations, financial condition and liquidity, the development of the industry in which E.ON Group and innogy operate and the outcome or impact of the proposed acquisition on E.ON Group and/or innogy may differ materially from those made in or suggested by the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement.
