DGAP-Adhoc: Ad hoc: MorphoSys and Galapagos Sign Global License Agreement for MOR106 with Novartis and MorphoSys Increases its Financial Guidance for 2018
2018. július 19., csütörtök, 07:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MorphoSys AG / Key word(s): Alliance/Change in Forecast
Planegg/Munich, Germany, July 19, 2018
Ad hoc: MorphoSys and Galapagos Sign Global License Agreement for MOR106 with Novartis and MorphoSys Increases its Financial Guidance for 2018
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment; TecDAX; NASDAQ: MOR) announces today that MorphoSys and Galapagos NV have entered into a worldwide, exclusive agreement with Novartis Pharma AG covering the development and commercialization of their joint program MOR106. MorphoSys furthermore announces that, in consequence of this agreement with Galapagos and Novartis, it increases its financial guidance for the year 2018 pending clearance by the U.S. antitrust authorities under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act. MOR106 is an investigational, fully human, IgG1 monoclonal antibody directed against the target IL-17C that was generated in a collaboration between MorphoSys and Galapagos.
Under the terms of the agreement, the parties will cooperate to broaden the existing development plan for MOR106 significantly. Novartis will be exclusively holding all rights for commercialization of any products resulting from the agreement signed today.
Upon the signing of the agreement, all future research, development, manufacturing and commercialization costs for MOR106 will be borne by Novartis. This includes the ongoing phase 2 IGUANA trial in atopic dermatitis (AtD) patients as well as a planned phase 1 study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of a subcutaneous formulation of MOR106 in healthy volunteers and AtD patients. MorphoSys and Galapagos will conduct additional trials to support development of MOR106 in AtD. Under the terms of the agreement, Novartis will explore the potential of MOR106 in additional indications other than AtD.
In addition to the funding of the current and future MOR106 program by Novartis, MorphoSys and Galapagos will jointly receive an upfront payment of EUR 95 million (USD 111 million*). Pending achievement of certain developmental, regulatory, commercial and sales-based milestones, MorphoSys and Galapagos would jointly be eligible to receive significant milestone payments, potentially amounting to up to approximately EUR 850 million (USD 1 billion*), in addition to tiered royalties on net commercial sales in the range of up to low-teens to low-twenties. Under the terms of their agreement from 2008, Galapagos and MorphoSys will share all payments equally (50/50).
The agreement between MorphoSys, Galapagos, and Novartis is subject to clearance by the U.S. antitrust authorities under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act, and will become effective as soon as this condition has been met.
In connection with the agreement and pending U.S. antitrust clearance, MorphoSys increases its financial guidance: For 2018, MorphoSys, subject to antitrust clearance, expects revenues in the range from EUR 67 to 72 million (up from previously EUR 20 to 25 million) and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of EUR -55 to -65 million (up from previously EUR -110 to -120 million). R&D expenses for proprietary programs and technology development will be in the range from EUR 87 to 97 million (previously EUR 95 to 105 million).
*) Converted based on exchange rate: 1 EUR = 1.16945 USD (as of July 18, 2018, source: www.oanda.com)
END OF AD-HOC-RELEASE
Information and Explanation of the Issuer to this News:
About MOR106 and the antibody collaboration of Galapagos and MorphoSys
About MorphoSys
HuCAL(R), HuCAL GOLD(R), HuCAL PLATINUM(R), CysDisplay(R), RapMAT(R), arYla(R), Ylanthia(R), 100 billion high potentials(R), Slonomics(R), Lanthio Pharma(R) and LanthioPep(R) are registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group. Tremfya(R) is a trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.
About Galapagos
MorphoSys forward looking statements
For more information, please contact:
MorphoSys AG
Jochen Orlowski
Dr. Claudia Gutjahr-Löser
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MorphoSys AG
|Semmelweisstr. 7
|82152 Planegg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 899 27-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)89 899 27-222
|E-mail:
|investors@morphosys.com
|Internet:
|www.morphosys.com
|ISIN:
|DE0006632003
|WKN:
|663200
|Indices:
|TecDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
706069 19-Jul-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]