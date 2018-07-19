DGAP-AFR: DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. július 19., csütörtök, 10:14





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


19.07.2018 / 10:14


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale hereby announces that the following
financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 22, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 22, 2018
German: https://www.deka.de/deka-gruppe/investor-relations/publikationen/zwischenberichte
English: https://www.deka.de/deka-group/investor-relations-en/reports/interim-reports














19.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

Mainzer Landstraße 16

60325 Frankfurt am Main

Germany
Internet: www.dekabank.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service




706187  19.07.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=706187&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum