DGAP-Adhoc: Basler AG: Basler AG acquires Silicon Software GmbH
2018. július 19., csütörtök, 14:11
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Joint Venture
Adhoc Announcement according to Article 17 MAR
Basler AG acquires Silicon Software GmbH
Ahrensburg, July 19, 2018 - BASLER AG, the leading manufacturer of industrial cameras is acquiring with immediate effect 100 % of the shares of Silicon Software GmbH. Basler AG has concluded today a share purchase and transfer agreement with Dr. Henning Noffz and Dr. Ralf Lay, the two founders and managing directors of Silicon Software GmbH. The parties have agreed not to disclose information on the purchase price of which 80 % will be paid in cash and 20 % will be paid in Basler shares. Dr. Noffz and Dr. Lay will continue to work for Silicon Software GmbH and Basler AG in the future.
This transaction enables Basler AG to further expand its product portfolio for computer vision applications. The strategic aim is to offer to OEM customers comprehensive and easy solutions for acquiring images. Considering next generation image sensors and the accompanying data rates, easy to use high quality frame grabbers are of increasing importance. By combining Basler cameras with intelligent frame grabbers from Silicon Software, in the future, Basler can offer to its customers solutions from one source, allowing an "on board" pre-processing and interpretation of image data that opens up cost reduction potential to OEM customers. Additionally, the graphic programming of the vision processors included in the "visual applets" software from Silicon Software supports OEM customers to considerably reduce their time-to-market and their development costs.
Silicon Software"s product portfolio supplements the Basler product portfolio and will significantly support the company to successfully implement its expansion strategy towards the performance segment of the computer vision market in the upcoming years. For the remaining months of the current fiscal year 2018, Basler expects an additional sales contribution of approximately Euro 5 million as well as an EBT margin of Silicon Software of approximately 14 %.
About Silicon Software:
The Silicon Software GmbH was founded in 1997 and is based in Mannheim. The company is manufacturer of frame grabbers and software for the graphic programming of vision processors. With more than 50 employees the company produces and distributes standard products as well as customized OEM solutions for image processing applications in the fabric automation and medical sector. In 2017, sales amounted to approximately Euro 8.6 million.
Basler is a leading manufacturer of high-quality cameras and camera accessories for industry, medicine, traffic and a variety of other markets. The company"s product portfolio encompasses area scan and line scan cameras in compact housing dimensions, camera modules in board level variants for embedded solutions, and 3D cameras. The catalog is rounded off by the user-friendly pylon SDK plus a broad spectrum of accessories, including several developed specially for Basler and optimally harmonized for their cameras. Basler has three decades of experience in computer vision. The company is home to approximately 600 employees, at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, and at its subsidiaries and sales offices in Europe, Asia, and North America.
Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008
Contact:
Basler AG
Verena Fehling
Tel. +49 4102 463 101
Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Basler AG
|An der Strusbek 60-62
|22926 Ahrensburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|04102-463 0
|Fax:
|04102-463 109
|E-mail:
|ir@baslerweb.com
|Internet:
|www.baslerweb.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005102008
|WKN:
|510200
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
706279 19-Jul-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]