DGAP-Ad-hoc: Basler AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Joint Venture





Basler AG: Basler AG acquires Silicon Software GmbH





19-Jul-2018 / 14:11 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Adhoc Announcement according to Article 17 MAR



Joint Venture/Company Acquisition

Basler AG acquires Silicon Software GmbH





Ahrensburg, July 19, 2018 - BASLER AG, the leading manufacturer of industrial cameras is acquiring with immediate effect 100 % of the shares of Silicon Software GmbH. Basler AG has concluded today a share purchase and transfer agreement with Dr. Henning Noffz and Dr. Ralf Lay, the two founders and managing directors of Silicon Software GmbH. The parties have agreed not to disclose information on the purchase price of which 80 % will be paid in cash and 20 % will be paid in Basler shares. Dr. Noffz and Dr. Lay will continue to work for Silicon Software GmbH and Basler AG in the future.

This transaction enables Basler AG to further expand its product portfolio for computer vision applications. The strategic aim is to offer to OEM customers comprehensive and easy solutions for acquiring images. Considering next generation image sensors and the accompanying data rates, easy to use high quality frame grabbers are of increasing importance. By combining Basler cameras with intelligent frame grabbers from Silicon Software, in the future, Basler can offer to its customers solutions from one source, allowing an "on board" pre-processing and interpretation of image data that opens up cost reduction potential to OEM customers. Additionally, the graphic programming of the vision processors included in the "visual applets" software from Silicon Software supports OEM customers to considerably reduce their time-to-market and their development costs.

Silicon Software"s product portfolio supplements the Basler product portfolio and will significantly support the company to successfully implement its expansion strategy towards the performance segment of the computer vision market in the upcoming years. For the remaining months of the current fiscal year 2018, Basler expects an additional sales contribution of approximately Euro 5 million as well as an EBT margin of Silicon Software of approximately 14 %.

About Silicon Software:

The Silicon Software GmbH was founded in 1997 and is based in Mannheim. The company is manufacturer of frame grabbers and software for the graphic programming of vision processors. With more than 50 employees the company produces and distributes standard products as well as customized OEM solutions for image processing applications in the fabric automation and medical sector. In 2017, sales amounted to approximately Euro 8.6 million.

Basler is a leading manufacturer of high-quality cameras and camera accessories for industry, medicine, traffic and a variety of other markets. The company"s product portfolio encompasses area scan and line scan cameras in compact housing dimensions, camera modules in board level variants for embedded solutions, and 3D cameras. The catalog is rounded off by the user-friendly pylon SDK plus a broad spectrum of accessories, including several developed specially for Basler and optimally harmonized for their cameras. Basler has three decades of experience in computer vision. The company is home to approximately 600 employees, at its headquarters in Ahrensburg, Germany, and at its subsidiaries and sales offices in Europe, Asia, and North America.

Basler AG, Hardy Mehl (CFO/COO), An der Strusbek 60 - 62, 22926 Ahrensburg, Tel. +49 (0)4102-463101, ir/baslerweb.com, www.baslerweb.com, ISIN DE 0005102008

Contact:Basler AGVerena FehlingTel. +49 4102 463 101Email: Verena.fehling@baslerweb.com