DGAP-Adhoc: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft:
2018. július 19., csütörtök, 16:05
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
DO & CO AG herewith announces that Turkish DO & CO, a joint company with Turkish Airlines, has started negotiations with Turkish Airlines regarding the provision of catering services at the new Istanbul airport as well as at all other airports in Turkey. Any significant development will be separately announced by DO & CO.
Contact:
Mag. Daniela Schrenk
Group Legal Department
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft
|Stephansplatz 12
|1010 Wien
|Austria
|Phone:
|+43 (1) 535 0644 1010
|Fax:
|+43 (1) 74000-1089
|E-mail:
|investor.relations@doco.com
|Internet:
|www.doco.com
|ISIN:
|AT0000818802
|WKN:
|81880
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart; Wien (Amtlicher Handel / Official Market)
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
706355 19-Jul-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]