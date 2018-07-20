DGAP-Adhoc: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft:

2018. július 19., csütörtök, 16:05





DGAP-Ad-hoc: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous


DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft:


19-Jul-2018 / 16:05 CET/CEST


Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



DO & CO AG herewith announces that Turkish DO & CO, a joint company with Turkish Airlines, has started negotiations with Turkish Airlines regarding the provision of catering services at the new Istanbul airport as well as at all other airports in Turkey. Any significant development will be separately announced by DO & CO.





Contact:

Mag. Daniela Schrenk

Group Legal Department







19-Jul-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
























Language: English
Company: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

Stephansplatz 12

1010 Wien

Austria
Phone: +43 (1) 535 0644 1010
Fax: +43 (1) 74000-1089
E-mail: investor.relations@doco.com
Internet: www.doco.com
ISIN: AT0000818802
WKN: 81880
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart; Wien (Amtlicher Handel / Official Market)





 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service



706355  19-Jul-2018 CET/CEST







fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=706355&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum