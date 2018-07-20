DGAP-Ad-hoc: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Miscellaneous





DO & CO AG herewith announces that Turkish DO & CO, a joint company with Turkish Airlines, has started negotiations with Turkish Airlines regarding the provision of catering services at the new Istanbul airport as well as at all other airports in Turkey. Any significant development will be separately announced by DO & CO.







