DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. július 19., csütörtök, 16:00
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
19.07.2018 / 16:00
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Notification of Major Holdings1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd.
|City of Haikou
China
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situationa. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|1.01 %
|6.63 %
|7.64 %
|2066773131
|Previous notification
|3.69 %
|3.95 %
|7.64 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE0005140008
|0
|20821530
|0 %
|1.01 %
|Total
|20821530
|1.01 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Right to recall of lent shares
|at any time
|137116435
|6.63 %
|
|
|Total
|137116435
|6.63 %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
| %
|
|
|
|Total
| %
|
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|HNA Group Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|HNA Capital Group Company Limited
| %
| %
| %
|HNA Capital (Hong Kong) Holdings Co. Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|BL Capital Holdings Limited
| %
|6.46 %
|7.44 %
|
|Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|HNA Group Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|HNA Capital Group Company Limited
| %
| %
| %
|HNA Capital (Hong Kong) Holdings Co. Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|Aleron Investments Limited
| %
| %
| %
|HNA Capital (U.S.) Holding LLC
| %
| %
| %
|
|Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|HNA Group Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|HNA Group (International) Company Limited
| %
| %
| %
|GAR Holding Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|HNA Innovation Finance Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|HNA Innovation Finance Group Holdings Limited
| %
| %
| %
|HNA Innovation Finance Group Co., Limited
| %
| %
| %
|
|Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|HNA Group Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|HNA Group (International) Company Limited
| %
| %
| %
|HNA Group (International) Asset Management Company Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Cubic (London) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|C-QUADRAT Investment AG
| %
| %
| %
|C-QUADRAT Luxembourg SA
| %
| %
| %
|BCM & Partners SA
| %
| %
| %
|C-QUADRAT Asset Management (Cayman)
| %
| %
| %
|C-QUADRAT Special Situations Dedicated Fund
| %
|6.63 %
|7.63 %
|
|Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|HNA Group Co., Ltd.
| %
| %
| %
|HNA Group (International) Company Limited
| %
| %
| %
|HNA Group (International) Asset Management Company Limited
| %
| %
| %
|Cubic (London) Limited
| %
| %
| %
|C-QUADRAT Investment AG
| %
| %
| %
|C-QUADRAT Luxembourg SA
| %
| %
| %
|C-QUADRAT UK Ltd
| %
| %
| %
|C-QUADRAT Asset Management (UK) LLP
| %
|6.63 %
|7.63 %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
19.07.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Deutsche Bank AG
|Taunusanlage 12
|60325 Frankfurt a. M.
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.db.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
706311 19.07.2018
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.