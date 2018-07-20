

20.07.2018 / 11:04





Notification of Major Holdings







1. Details of issuer



Deutsche Bank AG



Taunusanlage 12



60325 Frankfurt a. M.



Germany





2. Reason for notification



Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights

X

Acquisition/disposal of instruments



Change of breakdown of voting rights



Other reason:





3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name:

City and country of registered office:

UBS Group AG

Zurich

Switzerland



4. Names of shareholder(s)



holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

UBS AG





5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:

16 Jul 2018



6. Total positions



% of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.)

% of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)

total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.)

total number of voting rights of issuer

Resulting situation

3.65 %

11.38 %

15.03 %

2066773131

Previous notification

3.78 %

9.48 %

13.26 %

/



7. Notified details of the resulting situation



a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)

ISIN

absolute

in %



direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG)

indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG)

DE0005140008



75389481

%

3.65 %

Total

75389481

3.65 %



b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Right to recall of lent shares



at any time

19136572

0.93 %

Right of use over shares



at any time

7172235

0.35 %

Physically Settled Long Call Options

31.07.2018 to 08.03.2023



23162954

1.12 %

Physically Settled Long Call Options

11.02.2019 to 17.12.2020



124013092

6.0003 %





Total

173484853

8.39 %



b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG

Type of instrument

Expiration or maturity date

Exercise or conversion period

Cash or physical settlement

Voting rights absolute

Voting rights in %

Short Put Options

20.07.2018 to 18.12.2020



Physical

51669413

2.50 %

Equity Swaps

27.08.2018 to 01.03.2023



Cash

8829565

0.43 %

Long Call Options

23.04.2019



Cash

205

0.00001 %

Short Put Options

21.09.2018



Cash

487779

0.02 %

Equity Futures

20.07.2018



Cash

693960

0.03 %

Short Put Warrants

17.09.2018 to 11.03.2019





5740

0.0003 %







Total

61686662

2.98 %



8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation



Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:



Name

% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)

% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)

Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)

UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3.03 %

10.5 %

13.54 %









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3.03 %

10.5 %

13.54 %

UBS Switzerland AG

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3.03 %

10.5 %

13.54 %

UBS Europe SE

%

%

%

UBS Gestion S.G.I.I.C., SA

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3.03 %

10.5 %

13.54 %

Lantern Structured Asset Management Limited

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3.03 %

10.5 %

13.54 %

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Americas Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Securities LLC

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3.03 %

10.5 %

13.54 %

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Americas Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Financial Services Inc.

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3.03 %

10.5 %

13.54 %

UBS Americas Holding LLC

%

%

%

UBS Americas Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Americas) Inc.

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Trust Company

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3.03 %

10.5 %

13.54 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (UK) Limited

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3.03 %

10.5 %

13.54 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding (No. 2) Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Holding Ltd

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management Life Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3.03 %

10.5 %

13.54 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Australia) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3.03 %

10.5 %

13.54 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Singapore) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3.03 %

10.5 %

13.54 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Fund Management (Luxembourg) SA

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3.03 %

10.5 %

13.54 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Third Party Management Company SA

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3.03 %

10.5 %

13.54 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Fund Management (Switzerland) AG

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3.03 %

10.5 %

13.54 %

UBS Asset Management AG

%

%

%

UBS Asset Management (Hong Kong) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3.03 %

10.5 %

13.54 %

UBS Trustees (Bahamas) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3.03 %

10.5 %

13.54 %

UBS Trustees (Singapore) Ltd

%

%

%









UBS Group AG

%

%

%

UBS AG

3.03 %

10.5 %

13.54 %

UBS (Jersey) Limited

%

%

%

UBS Trustees (Jersey) Ltd

%

%

%



9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting:



Holding position after general meeting:

% (equals voting rights)



10. Other explanatory remarks:





