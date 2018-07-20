DGAP-PVR: Correction of a release from 19.07.2018, 18:47 CET/CEST - GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
2018. július 20., péntek, 17:10
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
Massachusetts Financial Services Company (MFS), Boston, MA, United States of America (USA), informed us on July 19, 2018 pursuant to Section 43 WpHG thereby making reference to the exceedance of the threshold of 10% on June 21, 2018, as follows:
The investment of the Notifying Party - a long term investment management firm that invests on behalf of its clients - is solely aimed at generating trading profits i.e. investment returns. The investment is therefore not aimed at implementing strategic decisions in respect of the day-to-day operations of the Issuer.
The Notifying Party may acquire further voting rights within the next twelve months depending on its assessment of the value of the Issuer and / or any additional client investment with the Notifying Party.
These voting rights would then again be fully attributed to the Notifying Party.
The Notifying Party may engage with the Issuer as a long-term shareholder on behalf of its clients through the exercise of proxy voting rights and / or to promote generally accepted principles of good governance.
The Notifying Party"s engagement with the issuer may involve considerations of the Issuer"s capital structure. Any such engagement will depend on the Notifying Party"s assessment of the Issuer"s value and the current capital structure arrangements.
In respect of the origin of the funds used to acquire the voting rights, we hereby give notice according to Section 43 para. 1 sentence 4 WpHG that the Notifying Party did not raise any equity or debt funds for the acquisition of the voting rights.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft
|Peter-Müller-Straße 12
|40468 Düsseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.gea.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
706699 20.07.2018
