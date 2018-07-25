DGAP-AFR: DEUTZ AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DEUTZ AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


24.07.2018 / 11:17


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


DEUTZ AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: May 07, 2019
Date of disclosure / English: May 07, 2019
German: http://www.deutz.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte
English: http://www.deutz.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports














Language: English
Company: DEUTZ AG

Ottostraße 1

51149 Köln (Porz-Eil)

Germany
Internet: www.deutz.com





 
