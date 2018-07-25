DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: DEUTZ AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





DEUTZ AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: August 01, 2019

Date of disclosure / English: August 01, 2019

German: http://www.deutz.com/investor-relations/finanzberichte

English: http://www.deutz.com/en/investor-relations/financial-reports





