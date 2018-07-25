DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Buyback





QIAGEN N.V.: Release of a capital market information





24.07.2018 / 11:46





Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation

596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated

EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting



With disclosure dated May 15, 2018, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to

Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article

2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate

beginning of a first tranche of up to USD 50 million under the share

repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.



The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of

such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from July

16, 2018 until and including July 20, 2018 amounts to 65,967 shares.



Shares were bought back as follows:



















Date

Number of Shares

Average Price

Purchased Volume (EUR)



acquired

(EUR)



16-July-2018

13,141

31.7321

416,991.53

17-July-2018

13,317

31.3159

417,033.84

18-July-2018

13,165

31.6748

416,998.74

19-July-2018

13,229

31.5199

416,976.76

20-July-2018

13,115

31.7945

416,984.87

Total

65,967

31.6065

2,084,985.73

































The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN

N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/

share-buyback).



The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the

framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from May 15, 2018

until and including July 20, 2018 amounts to 1,062,769 shares.



The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial

institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.



Venlo, 24 July 2018



Managing Board



###



Contacts:



QIAGEN



Investor Relations

John Gilardi



+49 2103 29 11711



e-mail:ir@qiagen.com



Public Relations



Dr. Thomas Theuringer



+49 2103 29 11826



e-mail:pr@qiagen.com

