DGAP-News: De Raj Group AG: Annual General Meeting agrees to the resolution proposals on the agenda by unanimous vote
2018. július 24., kedd, 21:54
DGAP-News: De Raj Group AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Change of Personnel
The shareholders formally approved the actions of the Management Board and the Supervisory Board (SVB) and gave their support to the acting members of the Supervisory Board by reelecting them for the next five years. As a new and fourth member, Mr. Devarajah C. Navaratnam was also elected to the Supervisory Board for the next five years. bdp Revision und Treuhand GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Berlin, was appointed auditor and Group auditor for fiscal year 2018 as well as auditor for the review of the interim financial reports for fiscal years 2018 and 2019.
The Annual General Meeting (AGM) was held this morning in Cologne and, simultaneously, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, by way of a live video conference. Following todays" AGM Alexander De Raj was elected as Chairman and Renata De Raj was elected as Vice-Chairman of the SVB by unanimous vote respectively at the constituent meeting of the "newly elected" Supervisory Board.
The audited Consolidated Financial Statement 2017 including the notes, a short report for the year, as well as the complete Q1/3M 2018 Interim Statement are available and could be downloaded at www.thederajgroup.com
The De Raj Group is strong in the Oil & Gas sector and Power Generation sector, where it owns and operates strategic equipment/facilities in both of these sectors which are provided on mid- to long-term lease to the market. In the Power sector, it is involved in both conventional power gene-ration and CHP (Combined Heat and Power) generation. The Group owns a diversified portfolio of contracted renewable and conventional power generation assets in Europe and is embarking on an international expansion plan in the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region.
The Oil & Gas division of the Group provides specialist services supported by IP patents for the full spectrum of the upstream Oil & Gas supply chain, particularly in the South East Asian region. The Group owns a diversified portfolio of assets comprising jack-up rigs and topside equipment. These jack-up rigs, with the readily available equipment can be modified quickly to suit client requirements for offshore facilities in the development of marginal fields, including as well enhancement of production in producing fields. This supports very well Oil companies desire for early monetisation of hydrocarbon with cost effective solutions.
For further information:
Issuer: De Raj Group AG
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|De Raj Group AG
|Christophstr. 15-17
|50670 Cologne
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 221 299 85 07
|Fax:
|+49 221 299 85 08
|Internet:
|www.thederajgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2GSWR1
|WKN:
|A2GSWR
|Indices:
|WBI Wiener Börse Index
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt; Vienna Stock Exchange (Official Market)
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
707611 24.07.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das 1. Quartal
[2018.04.16. 18:46]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG im Jahr 2017 mit Umsatzsteigerung von 16 Prozent
[2018.04.10. 10:45]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG records 16% sales increase in 2017
[2018.04.10. 10:45]