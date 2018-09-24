DGAP-AFR: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

2018. szeptember 21., péntek, 16:18





DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements


creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


21.09.2018 / 16:18


Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following
financial

reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: September 28, 2018
German: https://ir.creditshelf.com/websites/creditshelfgmbh/German/2300/finanzberichte.html
English: https://ir.creditshelf.com/websites/creditshelfgmbh/English/2300/financial-reports.html














21.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft

Mainzer Landstrasse 33a

60329 Frankfurt/Main

Germany
Internet: www.creditshelf.com





 
End of News DGAP News Service




726273  21.09.2018 



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=726273&application_name=news&site_id=geo_holding_tug
Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum