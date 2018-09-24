DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





21.09.2018 / 16:18





Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





creditshelf Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following

financial



reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2018

Date of disclosure / English: September 28, 2018

German: https://ir.creditshelf.com/websites/creditshelfgmbh/German/2300/finanzberichte.html

English: https://ir.creditshelf.com/websites/creditshelfgmbh/English/2300/financial-reports.html





