21.09.2018 / 20:30







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated







a) Name

Title:



First name:

Roland

Last name(s):

Sackers



2. Reason for the notification







a) Position / status

Position:

Member of the managing body







b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor







a) Name

QIAGEN N.V.





b) LEI

54930036WK3GMCN17Z57



4. Details of the transaction(s)







a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type:

Derivative

Description:

Stock Options





b) Nature of the transaction

Exercise of 26,744 QIAGEN Stock Options (NL0012169213) by the means of "cashless exercise" (The stock options were exercised and the shares sold simultaneously. For the disposal of shares please refer to separate notification.)

10 year expiration date of underlying Stock Options: February 27, 2019.

Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

16.3400 USD





436996.9600 USD







d) Aggregated information

Price

Aggregated volume

16.3400 USD





436996.9600 USD







e) Date of the transaction

2018-09-19; UTC+2





f) Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue



