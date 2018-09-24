DGAP-Adhoc: Gerry Weber International AG has instructed preparation of a restructuring opinion
2018. szeptember 21., péntek, 22:10
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Gerry Weber International AG / Key word(s): Financing
Gerry Weber International AG has instructed preparation of a restructuring opinion
Keyword: Financing
Halle/Westfalen, 21.9. 2018 - In order to support the transformation process of the group Gerry Weber International AG has instructed an independent expert to prepare a restructuring opinion in line with Standard S6 (IDW S6) published by the Institute of Public Auditors (Institut der Wirtschaftsprüfer), which is expected to be available in mid October 2018.
Further information on the results of the reorganization opinion will be disclosed once it will have been presented to the Boards.
The Management Board
Notifying Person:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Gerry Weber International AG
|Neulehenstraße 8
|33790 Halle/Westfalen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)5201 185-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)5201 5857
|E-mail:
|info@gerryweber.com
|Internet:
|www.gerryweber-ag.de
|ISIN:
|DE0003304101
|WKN:
|330410
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
726351 21-Sep-2018 CET/CEST
