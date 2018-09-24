DGAP-Adhoc: Gerry Weber International AG has instructed preparation of a restructuring opinion

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Halle/Westfalen, 21.9. 2018 - In order to support the transformation process of the group Gerry Weber International AG has instructed an independent expert to prepare a restructuring opinion in line with Standard S6 (IDW S6) published by the Institute of Public Auditors (Institut der Wirtschaftsprüfer), which is expected to be available in mid October 2018.



Further information on the results of the reorganization opinion will be disclosed once it will have been presented to the Boards.



The Management Board



