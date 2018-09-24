DGAP-Adhoc: DATAGROUP SE: DATAGROUP increases revenue and earnings outlook
2018. szeptember 24., hétfő, 07:29
DGAP-Ad-hoc: DATAGROUP SE / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
Pliezhausen, September 24, 2018. Management of DATAGROUP SE (WKN A0JC8S) has updated its outlook for the current fiscal year 2017/2018 and now expects revenues of EUR 269m (PY: EUR 223.1m). With more than EUR 34m, operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) will be well above the earlier expectations of EUR 30m (PY: EUR 27.0m). Accordingly, the EBITDA margin is likely to exceed 12%.
Contact:
DATAGROUP SE
Claudia Erning
Investor Relations
Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
D-72124 Pliezhausen
T +49-7127-970-015
F +49-7127-970-033
Claudia.Erning@datagroup.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|DATAGROUP SE
|Wilhelm-Schickard-Str. 7
|72124 Pliezhausen
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)7127 970 000
|Fax:
|+49 (0)7127 970 033
|Internet:
|www.datagroup.de
|ISIN:
|DE000A0JC8S7
|WKN:
|A0JC8S
|Indices:
|Scale 30
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
726313 24-Sep-2018 CET/CEST
