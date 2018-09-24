DGAP-News: Exyte Group / Key word(s): IPO





Exyte plans Initial Public Offering

- Exyte is a global leader in the engineering and construction of controlled and regulated environments

- Access to capital markets will support Exyte in capturing growth potential and will further raise client and employer brand awareness

- Listing planned on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Q4 2018

- A significant minority free float intended with all proceeds accruing to the M+W Group GmbH as current sole shareholder

- Sales of EUR2.4 billion in 2017 (+13% year on year) and adjusted EBIT of EUR108 million (+26% year on year)

- Strong growth in first half 2018 with sales of EUR1.7 billion and adjusted EBIT of EUR82 million

- For fiscal 2018, Exyte expects record performance with sales to exceed EUR3.5 billion and adjusted EBIT to exceed EUR160 million

- Positive outlook beyond 2018 driven by strategic program "Upside"





Stuttgart, 24. September 2018 - Exyte AG ("Exyte"), a global leader in the design, engineering and construction of high-technology facilities for the semiconductor industry, today announced its intention to list on the regulated market (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange. The intended offering, if pursued, will consist of existing bearer shares with no-par value from the holdings of M+W Group GmbH. The intended IPO is planned for the fourth quarter of 2018.

With a German engineering heritage of more than 100 years, Exyte has developed an unmatched expertise in controlled and regulated environments and is a pioneer in cleanroom technology. The company offers the full spectrum of services from consulting and design to managing turnkey solutions for specialized high-end technology facilities, such as semiconductor facilities, pharmaceutical facilities, and data centers. Operating in more than 20 countries, Exyte is uniquely positioned across its three strategic business segments: Advanced Technology Facilities (ATF), Life Sciences & Chemicals (LSC) and Data Center (DTC) to support clients locally and globally. With over 4,800 highly experienced and engineering-driven employees (at the end of the year 2017), Exyte generated sales of EUR2.4 billion and Adjusted EBIT of EUR108 million in 2017.



Exyte pursues listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange





Exyte intends to list its shares on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and, simultaneously, on the sub segment with additional post admission obligations (Prime Standard) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

"Proven by an unmatched track record which is based on our technical expertise, our ability to deliver tailored solutions and our execution capabilities meeting cost and schedule targets, we service the most demanding clients in dynamic high-technology industries with strong growth potential. With the access to the capital market we want to capture growth potential in the industries we serve. In addition, Exyte"s employer and client brand awareness will increase significantly on a global level," says Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, CEO of Exyte.

All proceeds will accrue to the M+W Group GmbH, the current sole shareholder. M+W Group GmbH is a member of the Stumpf Group, which will continue to hold a majority stake in the listed company through M+W Group GmbH after the intended IPO.



Ideally positioned to capitalize on global macrotrends

Exyte is ideally positioned to grow profitably in its three strategic business segments ATF, LSC and DTC. Growth in these segments will be supported by global macrotrends such as digitization, e-mobility, growing population, changes in healthcare and Big Data.





Market growth is assessed by looking at the served available markets for Exyte: Between 2014 and 2022, the company expects its served available market for ATF to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7%. In LSC, growth at a CAGR of approximately 4% is expected while for DTC, growth at a CAGR of approximately 8% is expected for the same period. The absolute size of the served available market in total is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% to a total volume of more than EUR111.5 billion.



Driving future value creation with strategic program "Upside"





With its strategic program "Upside", Exyte has defined key levers through which it expects to generate further long-term value. The strategy rests on four pillars:

- "growth in its strategic business segments" through a strong focus on clients" needs;

- "buy & build" by evaluating bolt-on M&A opportunities for the company"s strategic business segments;

- "continuous optimization of Exyte"s organization" by optimizing processes and reducing process complexity;

- "digitization" in all business areas from administration to the steering and executing of projects.





Strong financial performance with positive outlook

Following Exyte"s rising order intake since 2015 at a CAGR of 19.0%, the order intake in 2017 reached a record high of EUR3.2 billion, resulting in a backlog in 2017 of EUR2.1 billion as per December 31, 2017 (+53% y-o-y). Following the order intake development, Exyte generated sales of EUR2.4 billion in 2017, up from EUR2.1 billion in 2016 (+13% y-o-y). Adjusted EBIT in 2017 increased to EUR108 million up from EUR86 million (+26% y-o-y).

This positive trend continued in 2018. Order intake in the first half year 2018 for the first time reached EUR3.0 billion, up 92% compared to the same period of the previous year. For the six-months period ended June 30, 2018, the company generated sales of EUR1.7 billion, up 85% compared to the same period of the previous year and an adjusted EBIT of EUR82 million, up 288% compared to the same period of the previous year. The EBIT margin was at 4.9%. Based on a strong order backlog, Exyte expects the adjusted EBIT to exceed EUR160 million and to achieve sales of more than EUR3.5 billion in 2018. The company expects a significant increase of sales in each of its strategic business segments, especially ATF.

"Our performance in the first six months of this year already is a great indication that we are on track to delivering a new record in sales and profit in 2018. A substantial portion of our sales revenue and increasing order backlog stem from our trusted and long-lasting client relationships," says Wolfgang Homey, CFO of Exyte.

Looking beyond 2018, Dr. Wolfgang Büchele, CEO adds: "We are ideally positioned to deliver long-term, sustainable growth and attractive returns to shareholders."

For the intended IPO, BofA Merrill Lynch and UBS Investment Bank act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners, and Commerzbank and Crédit Agricole CIB act as additional Joint Bookrunners.

Contact



Katrin Neuffer



Corporate Communications and Investor Relations



Phone: +49 711 8804-4062



E-Mail: ir@exyte.net

About Exyte



Exyte is a global leader in design, engineering and construction delivering high-tech facilities, plants and factories. With a history of more than 100 years, we have developed a special expertise in controlled and regulated environments. We serve the most technically demanding clients in growth markets such as semiconductors, life sciences, and data center across the full spectrum of services from consulting and design to managing turnkey solutions. Operating in more than 20 countries, Exyte is uniquely positioned to support clients locally and globally. In 2017, Exyte generated sales of 2.4 billion euros, up from 2.1 billion euros in 2016 on a like-for-like basis, with over 4,800 highly experienced and motivated employees (by the end of the year 2017). Exyte emerged from a re-grouping of the M+W Group in 2018. Exyte is a member of the Stumpf Group. For further information about the company please see our website: www.exyte.net



