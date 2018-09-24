DGAP-CMS: Deutsche Börse AG: Release of a capital market information

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Deutsche Börse AG / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (3) of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 / Acquisition of own shares


Deutsche Börse AG: Release of a capital market information


24.09.2018 / 09:52


Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.


The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Frankfurt am Main, 24 September 2018

In the period from 17 September 2018 to, and including, 21 September 2018,
Deutsche Börse AG purchased a number of 148,975 shares within the framework
of its ongoing share buy-back program which had been announced by the
announcement of 8 August 2018 pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. a) of Regulation
(EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 (1) of Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

Shares were purchased as follows:

Date Shares(Number) Average-price(EUR)

17-Sep-18 17,085 EUR117.80

18-Sep-18 27,405 EUR117.35

19-Sep-18 47,000 EUR116.64

20-Sep-18 40,850 EUR115.14

21-Sep-18 16,635 EUR115.35

The total number of shares purchased in the context of the share buy-back
program since 13 August 2018 through, and including, 21 September 2018
amounts to 723,471 shares.

The purchase of shares is carried out exclusively on the electronic trading
platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra) by a credit institution
that has been commissioned by Deutsche Börse AG.

Detailed transaction information pursuant to Art. 2 (3) of Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 can be found on the website of Deutsche Börse
(www.deutsche-boerse.com).














Language: English
Company: Deutsche Börse AG

-

60485 Frankfurt / Main

Germany
Internet: www.deutsche-boerse.com





 
