Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


24.09.2018 / 16:11



1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: In Sook
Last name(s): Yoo

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Representative Director of va-Q-tec Korea Ltd. / Head of Asia Business Development of va-Q-tec AG



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

va-Q-tec AG


b) LEI

529900MHY0HTHX71DO39 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006636681


b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition


c) Price(s) and volume(s)







Price(s) Volume(s)
13.05 EUR 7830.00 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
13.05 EUR 7830.00 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-07-12; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT














Language: English
Company: va-Q-tec AG

Alfred-Nobel-Straße 33

97080 Würzburg

Germany
Internet: www.va-Q-tec.com





 
