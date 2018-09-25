DGAP-Ad-hoc: Grammer AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel





Changes within the Executive Board of Grammer AG





24-Sep-2018 / 22:27 CET/CEST





Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.





The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Publication of an inside information according to Art. 17 MAR



GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

Today, the long-standing Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hartmut Müller, has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr.-Ing. Klaus Probst, that he intends to resign as member of the Executive Board.

The Supervisory Board expresses its gratitude to Mr. Müller for his services as Chief Executive Officer and his great personal engagement in the past years. Mr. Müller will fully remain in office as Chief Executive Officer until the date of his departure.

The Supervisory Board will immediately discuss the next steps and start a formal process to identify a suitable candidate as a successor for the Chief Executive Officer.

Likewise, the Chief Financial Officer of Grammer AG, Mr. Gérard Cordonnier, and the Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Manfred Pretscher, informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board today that they intend to resign as members of the Executive Board.

The Supervisory Board also expresses its gratitude to Mr. Cordonnier and Mr. Pretscher for their services and the great personal engagement in the past years. Mr. Cordonnier and Mr. Pretscher will fully remain in office as members of the Executive Board until their departure.

The Supervisory Board will immediately start a process to find suitable candidates as successors.

Amberg, September 24, 2018

GRAMMER AG



Executive Board

