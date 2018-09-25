DGAP-Adhoc: Changes within the Executive Board of Grammer AG

Changes within the Executive Board of Grammer AG


24-Sep-2018 / 22:27 CET/CEST


Today, the long-standing Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Hartmut Müller, has informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr.-Ing. Klaus Probst, that he intends to resign as member of the Executive Board.



The Supervisory Board expresses its gratitude to Mr. Müller for his services as Chief Executive Officer and his great personal engagement in the past years. Mr. Müller will fully remain in office as Chief Executive Officer until the date of his departure.



The Supervisory Board will immediately discuss the next steps and start a formal process to identify a suitable candidate as a successor for the Chief Executive Officer.



Likewise, the Chief Financial Officer of Grammer AG, Mr. Gérard Cordonnier, and the Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Manfred Pretscher, informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board today that they intend to resign as members of the Executive Board.



The Supervisory Board also expresses its gratitude to Mr. Cordonnier and Mr. Pretscher for their services and the great personal engagement in the past years. Mr. Cordonnier and Mr. Pretscher will fully remain in office as members of the Executive Board until their departure.



The Supervisory Board will immediately start a process to find suitable candidates as successors.



Amberg, September 24, 2018



Contact:

Ralf Hoppe

Phone: 0049 9621 66 2200

investor-relations@grammer.com







Language: English
Company: Grammer AG

Georg-Grammer-Str. 2

92224 Amberg

Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0
Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-1000
E-mail: investor-relations@grammer.com
Internet: www.grammer.com
ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403
WKN: 589540, 589540
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange





 
