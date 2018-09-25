DGAP-News: Members of the Executive Board of Grammer AG announce exit following the takeover by Ningbo Jifeng
2018. szeptember 24., hétfő, 23:05
DGAP-News: Grammer AG / Key word(s): Change of Personnel
Members of the Executive Board of Grammer AG announce exit following the takeover by Ningbo Jifeng
- Substantial shift in shareholder structure due to 85-percent stake held by majority shareholder Ningbo Jifeng
- Supervisory Board confident of finding swift replacements
- Business combination agreement (BCA) continues to be in force
Amberg, September 24, 2018 - The long-standing Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Grammer AG, Mr. Hartmut Müller, as well as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO), Mr. Gérard Cordonnier, and the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Mr. Manfred Pretscher, have today informed the Chairman of the Supervisory Board, Dr.-Ing. Klaus Probst, that they plan to utilize their contractual change-of-control rights and to resign as members from the Executive Board.
Jiye Auto Parts GmbH, an affiliate of the Chinese automotive supplier and strategic partner of Grammer Ningbo Jifeng, reported an 84.23% stake in Grammer AG on September 10. Due to the unexpectedly high acceptance rate of the takeover offer, the shareholder structure has shifted more clearly than expected.
"By resigning from my position, I am giving the Supervisory Board and the major shareholder the possibility of making basic decisions on the company"s future strategy regardless of myself and, in this way, of laying the necessary foundations," says Hartmut Müller, explaining his decision. "Thanks to the strong dedication of all employees across the Grammer Group, the company has evolved into a reliable, globally active and innovative partner for its customers in the automotive and commercial vehicles industry over the last few years and is superbly positioned to face the future challenges in the vehicle industry," Müller adds.
"The Grammer Group"s long-standing Chief Executive Officer Hartmut Müller has been central in the company"s success. By systematically implementing a clearly defined growth strategy, executing targeted acquisitions and forging partnerships, he has transformed Grammer into a leading international automotive components supplier," says Dr.-Ing. Klaus Probst, Chairman of Grammer AG"s Supervisory Board. "Most recently, he was able to achieve important milestones for the company"s future with the establishment of the strategic partnership with Ningbo Jifeng and the successful acquisition of the US automotive components supplier TMD. The Supervisory Board greatly regrets his decision to leave the company and thanks him for the successful and very fruitful collaboration over many years," Probst continues.
Gérard Cordonnier, CFO of Grammer AG since 2015, and Manfred Pretscher, COO since 2010, also informed the Supervisory Board today that they would be leaving the company for personal reasons. Over the past few years, Gérard Cordonnier has revamped the Grammer Group"s financing structure to accommodate its strong growth. In addition, he played an instrumental role in the successful acquisition of the former REUM Group as well as the US TMD Group. Gérard Cordonnier expects to retain his position as CFO until December 31, 2018.
Manfred Pretscher was responsible for the successful innovation and product strategy as well as the expansion of the Grammer Group"s international production and development capacities under its successful growth strategy. He expects to retain his position temporary after December 31, 2018.
"We wish to express our gratitude to Mr. Cordonnier and Mr. Pretscher for the very good collaboration over the past few years and wish them all the best," Probst continues.
Smooth transition initiated
The Supervisory Board will be filling the positions swiftly.
Business combination agreement (BCA) still in force
Company profile
With over 13,000 employees, Grammer operates in 19 countries around the world.
Grammer shares are listed in the Prime Standard and traded on the Frankfurt and Munich stock exchanges via the electronic trading system Xetra.
Contact:
GRAMMER AG
Ralf Hoppe
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2200
investor-relations@grammer.com
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Grammer AG
|Georg-Grammer-Str. 2
|92224 Amberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)9621 66-0
|Fax:
|+49 (0)9621 66-1000
|E-mail:
|investor-relations@grammer.com
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005895403, DE0005895403
|WKN:
|589540, 589540
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
726717 24.09.2018
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc: TENDER OFFERS FOR NOTES DUE 2020,2022,2023,2024
[2018.09.14. 10:20]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG reports double-digit revenue growth in the first half of 2018
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2018 mit zweistelligen Umsatzwachstum
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]