RAG-Stiftung: Successful placement of shares of Evonik Industries AG and successful issuance of new bond with the right to exchange into shares of Evonik Industries AG





25-Sep-2018 / 00:25 CET/CEST





RAG-Stiftung: Successful placement of shares of Evonik Industries AG and successful issuance of new bond with the right to exchange into shares of Evonik Industries AG

- Placement of 16,314,000 shares (corresponds to approximately 3.5% of the registered share capital) of Evonik Industries AG

- Placement price of EUR 30.65 per share

- Placement of bonds with nominal value of EUR 500 million

Essen, 24 September 2018. RAG-Stiftung announces the successful placement of in total 16,314,000 shares of Evonik Industries AG (Evonik) (ISIN: DE000EVNK013) for a price of EUR 30.65 per each Evonik-share (the Placement). This corresponds to approximately 3.5% of the total number of Evonik-shares issued, to the effect that after the execution of the Placement RAG-Stiftung still holds approximately 64.3% in Evonik. The Evonik-shares were offered for purchase via a private placement in an accelerated bookbuild format.

Additionally, RAG-Stiftung announces the successful issuance of a EUR 500 million senior and unsecured bond with a maturity of 6 years with the exchange right into shares of Evonik Industries AG (the Bond 2018). The Bond 2018 was offered for purchase to institutional investors via a private placement in an accelerated bookbuild format.

The Bond 2018 will be issued at 100.5% of its nominal value and redeemed at maturity at 100% of its nominal value. The coupon amounts to 0.00% and the initial exchange price was set at EUR 38.3125 which corresponds to an exchange premium of 25% above the placement price of the concurrent placement of Evonik shares.

The Placement of Evonik-shares and/or the issuance of the Bond 2018 could have an impact on the market price of the bonds with exchange right into shares of Evonik issued by RAG-Stiftung (ISIN: DE000A11QGV1, DE000A14J3R2, DE000A2BPE24).

Contact/notifying person:



Dr Hans-Georg Heesen



Legal Adviser



RAG-Stiftung



Im Welterbe 10



45141 Essen



Fon +49 (0) 201 378 3350



Fax +49 (0) 201 378 3400



Email hans-georg.heesen@rag-stiftung.de

