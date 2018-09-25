DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: QIAGEN N.V. / Share Buyback





Disclosure according to Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation

596/2014 in conjunction with Article 2 Section (2) and (3) of the Delegated

EU Regulation 2016/1052 / Share Repurchase - Interim Reporting



With disclosure dated September 05, 2018, QIAGEN N.V. announced pursuant to

Article 5 Section (1) and (6) of the EU Regulation no 596/2014 and Article

2 Section (1) of the Delegated EU Regulation no 2016/1052 the immediate

beginning of a second tranche of up to USD 50 million under the share

repurchase program originally announced on January 31, 2018.



The number of shares which have been bought back on the electronic trading

platform of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA) within the framework of

such tranche of the share repurchase program in the time period from

September 17, 2018 until and including September 21, 2018 amounts to

191,745 shares.



Shares were bought back as follows:



















Date

Number of Shares

Average Price

Purchased Volume



acquired

(EUR)

(EUR)

17- September

48,151

32.2106

1,550,972.60

-2018







18- September

48,172

32.1967

1,550,979.43

-2018







19- September

31,742

32.5745

1,033,979.78

-2018







20- September

31,764

32.5523

1,033,991.26

-2018







21- September

31,916

32.3972

1,033,989.04

-2018







Total

191,745

32.3550

6,203,912.10

































The underlying individual trades are published on the website of QIAGEN

N.V. (http://corporate.qiagen.com/investor-relations/share-information/

share-buyback).



The total number of shares which have already been bought back within the

framework of such tranche of the share repurchase program from September

05, 2018 until and including September 21, 2018 amounts to 471,026 shares.



The purchase of the shares of QIAGEN N.V. was carried out by a financial

institution that has been commissioned by QIAGEN N.V.



Venlo, 25 September 2018



Managing Board



