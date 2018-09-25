DGAP-Adhoc: BMW Group adjusts guidance for current financial year
2018. szeptember 25., kedd, 13:13
DGAP-Ad-hoc: Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Change in Forecast
The Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft today decided to adjust its guidance for the financial year 2018. This revision is mainly due to the following factors:
- The BMW Group implemented the requirements of the WLTP regulations early. The industry-wide shift to the new WLTP test cycle has, however, led to significant supply distortions in several European markets and an unexpected intense competition. Thanks to its flexible production and sales strategy, the BMW Group is responding to this increased competition and is reducing its volume planning to focus on earnings quality.
- Increased goodwill and warranty measures are leading to significantly higher additions to the respective provisions in the Automotive Segment.
- The continuing international trade conflicts are aggravating the market situation and feeding uncertainty. These circumstances are distorting demand more than anticipated and leading to pricing pressure in several automotive markets.
Based on the above, the BMW Group is adjusting its guidance for the 2018 financial year as follows:
- In the Automotive Segment, revenues are now forecast to be slightly lower than the previous year (previously: slight year-on-year increase).
- The EBIT margin in the Automotive Segment is now expected to be at least 7 percent (previously: 8 to 10 percent).
- Group profit before tax is expected to show a moderate decrease from the previous year (previously: on a par with previous year). Possible positive earnings effects from a regulatory approval and closing of the planned mobility services joint venture in 2018 are still not reflected in the adjusted outlook.
These circumstances will have a significant effect on group profit before tax and the EBIT margin in the Automotive Segment in both the third and fourth quarters.
The BMW Group remains fully committed to its goal of leading the transformation of the industry. The company continues to strive for sustained high profitability as the foundation of its Strategy NUMBER ONE > NEXT. In addition to the continuation of the current product roll-out, ongoing cost and efficiency measures will also be intensified.
The EBIT margin in the Automotive Segment corresponds to the profit before financial result of the Automotive Segment divided by revenues of the Automotive Segment.
Contact:
Torsten Schüssler
Head of Investor Relations
Tel.: +49-89-382-25387
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft
|Petuelring 130
|80788 Munich
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)89 382 0
|Internet:
|www.bmwgroup.com
|ISIN:
|DE0005190003, DE0005190037
|WKN:
|519000 , 519003
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
726927 25-Sep-2018 CET/CEST
