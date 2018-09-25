DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: adidas AG / Share Buyback





Herzogenaurach, September 25, 2018



adidas AG: Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and

Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 / 1st

Tranche - 23rd Interim Announcement



In the period from September 17, 2018 up to and including September 21,

2018, adidas AG bought back a total of 67,338 shares of adidas AG within

the framework of the share buyback programme. In the announcement of March

21, 2018 pursuant to Art. 2 Sect. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation

(EU) 2016/1052 it was communicated that the repurchase of treasury shares

within the framework of a first tranche would commence on March 22, 2018.



The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from

September 17, 2018 up to and including September 21, 2018 and the daily

volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:















Date

Overall volume of

Volume-weighted average



shares bought back

stock market price (EUR)1)



(number)



September 17, 2018

13,496

208.4079

September 18, 2018

13,500

209.4391

September 19, 2018

13,505

209.2180

September 20, 2018

13,500

209.3487

September 21, 2018

13,337

210.6536

In total

67,338

209.4105



























1) Excluding incidental purchasing costs, rounded to four places according

to commercial practice



The total number of shares which have been bought back so far by adidas AG

since March 22, 2018 within the framework of the first tranche of the share

buyback programme thus amounts to 3,682,514 shares.



Further information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the

Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of

the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available online

under http://www.adidas-group.com/s/sharebuyback.



The purchase of the adidas AG shares was carried out by a bank assigned by

adidas AG and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



Herzogenaurach, September 25, 2018



adidas AG



The Executive Board

