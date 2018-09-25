DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Odeon Film AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements





Odeon Film AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be



disclosed :

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2018

German: http://www.odeonfilm.de/red1/liste-odeonfilm-investor-relations-unternehmensberichte-17.asp





