Odeon Film AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]


Odeon Film AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: September 28, 2018
German: http://www.odeonfilm.de/red1/liste-odeonfilm-investor-relations-unternehmensberichte-17.asp














Language: English
Company: Odeon Film AG

Hofmannstraße 25-27

81379 München

Germany
Internet: www.odeonfilm.de





 
