DGAP-AFR: Odeon Film AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
2018. szeptember 25., kedd, 15:27
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Odeon Film AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Odeon Film AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Odeon Film AG
|Hofmannstraße 25-27
|81379 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.odeonfilm.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
727083 25.09.2018
