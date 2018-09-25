DGAP-Adhoc: exceet Group SE: Sale of AEMtec GmbH, Berlin

Grevenmacher, 25 September 2018 - exceet Group AG, a company of the exceet Group, signed today a contract with Mellifera Neunundzwanzigste Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH to sell its subsidiary AEMtec GmbH. The buyer is controlled by capiton V GmbH & Co. KG, a fund of the private equity firm capiton. The micro- and optoelectronics business AEMtec GmbH, headquartered in Berlin, is part of exceet"s business segment "Electronic Components, Modules & Systems (ECMS)". The completion of the transaction is subject to clearance by the appropriate cartel authorities. The agreed purchase price amounts to approx. EUR 86.0 million and will increase exceet"s net cash position (available cash less interest bearing liabilities) after transaction costs to about EUR 105.0 million after completion of the transaction.



Based on the IFRS accounting standard, AEMtec GmbH generated revenues of

EUR 46.5 million and an operating profit (EBITDA)1) of EUR 8.0 million in the financial year 2017.



Without AEMtec GmbH"s activities, the exceet Group would have reported the following results in the first half-year 2018:



(In EUR)                             H1 2018                             Pro Forma                              Pro Forma

                                               Report                    H1 2018 without                      H1 2017 without

                                                                                 AEMtec GmbH                        AEMtec GmbH



Net Sales                         46.9 million                          21.5 million                             21.9 million

EBITDA                              7.0 million                           2.1 million                                0.7 million

EBITDA in

% of Net Sales1)                    14.8%                                  9.7%                                        3.4%

Net Result                         3.2 million                           0.4 million                               -0.1 million





1) See page 31-34 "21. Alternative Performance Measures (APM)" of the Interim Report for the first half-year 2018 http://www.exceet.com/Q2-2018-Report-APM



By taking this step, exceet continues to focus consequently on optimizing the value of its activities. Key elements of its strategy are the further development and strengthening of the remaining electronic activities - inter alia in the extension of the Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) production of GS Swiss PCB AG - and the acquisition of technology driven companies.



For further information:



Wolf-Günter Freese, CEO & CFO - Email: investor.relations@exceet.lu

exceet Group SE

17, rue de Flaxweiler

L-6776 Grevenmacher

Luxembourg



Telephone +352 2838 4720



ISIN: LU0472835155

WKN: A0YF5P



Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)



About exceet

exceet is a listed holding company focusing on technology corporations within the healthcare and electronics markets.










Language: English
