DGAP-Adhoc: exceet Group SE: Sale of AEMtec GmbH, Berlin
2018. szeptember 25., kedd, 15:57
DGAP-Ad-hoc: exceet Group SE / Key word(s): Disposal/Disposal
Ad hoc Announcement
Sale of AEMtec GmbH, Berlin
Based on the IFRS accounting standard, AEMtec GmbH generated revenues of
Without AEMtec GmbH"s activities, the exceet Group would have reported the following results in the first half-year 2018:
(In EUR) H1 2018 Pro Forma Pro Forma
Net Sales 46.9 million 21.5 million 21.9 million
By taking this step, exceet continues to focus consequently on optimizing the value of its activities. Key elements of its strategy are the further development and strengthening of the remaining electronic activities - inter alia in the extension of the Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) production of GS Swiss PCB AG - and the acquisition of technology driven companies.
For further information:
Wolf-Günter Freese, CEO & CFO - Email: investor.relations@exceet.lu
Telephone +352 2838 4720
ISIN: LU0472835155
Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)
About exceet
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|exceet Group SE
|17, rue de Flaxweiler
|6776 Grevenmacher
|Luxemburg
|Phone:
|+352 2838 4720
|Fax:
|+352 2838 4729
|E-mail:
|info@exceet.com
|Internet:
|www.exceet.com
|ISIN:
|LU0472835155, LU0472839819
|WKN:
|A0YF5P, A1BFHT
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|End of Announcement
|DGAP News Service
727039 25-Sep-2018 CET/CEST
Közzétételek - archívum
-
»
DGAP-News: Polyus Finance Plc: TENDER OFFERS FOR NOTES DUE 2020,2022,2023,2024
[2018.09.14. 10:20]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG reports double-digit revenue growth in the first half of 2018
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG zum Halbjahr 2018 mit zweistelligen Umsatzwachstum
[2018.08.16. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG erweitert Vorstand: André Marques wird CFO. Marcus Sultzer verantwortet als CRO globale Umsätze und Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG Expands Executive Board: André Marques becomes CFO. Marcus Sultzer is CRO, Global Revenues and Marketing
[2018.06.29. 14:30]
-
»
DGAP-News: Harte Gold Corporation: Bohrungen erweitern Vererzung der Wolf Zone-Bohrungen in Middle Zone verbessern Gehalt und Mächtigkeit der Entdeckung Footwall Zone
[2018.05.24. 07:51]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG mit planmäßigem Jahresstart 2018
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG starts 2018 as planned
[2018.05.18. 08:00]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Airbus SE: Airbus discloses share buyback transactions 9-10 April 2018
[2018.04.16. 19:19]
-
»
DGAP-Adhoc: Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA: preliminary result for the first quarter
[2018.04.16. 18:46]