Ad hoc Announcement

Sale of AEMtec GmbH, Berlin





Grevenmacher, 25 September 2018 - exceet Group AG, a company of the exceet Group, signed today a contract with Mellifera Neunundzwanzigste Beteiligungsgesellschaft mbH to sell its subsidiary AEMtec GmbH. The buyer is controlled by capiton V GmbH & Co. KG, a fund of the private equity firm capiton. The micro- and optoelectronics business AEMtec GmbH, headquartered in Berlin, is part of exceet"s business segment "Electronic Components, Modules & Systems (ECMS)". The completion of the transaction is subject to clearance by the appropriate cartel authorities. The agreed purchase price amounts to approx. EUR 86.0 million and will increase exceet"s net cash position (available cash less interest bearing liabilities) after transaction costs to about EUR 105.0 million after completion of the transaction.

Based on the IFRS accounting standard, AEMtec GmbH generated revenues of



EUR 46.5 million and an operating profit (EBITDA)1) of EUR 8.0 million in the financial year 2017.

Without AEMtec GmbH"s activities, the exceet Group would have reported the following results in the first half-year 2018:

(In EUR) H1 2018 Pro Forma Pro Forma



Report H1 2018 without H1 2017 without



AEMtec GmbH AEMtec GmbH

Net Sales 46.9 million 21.5 million 21.9 million



EBITDA 7.0 million 2.1 million 0.7 million



EBITDA in



% of Net Sales1) 14.8% 9.7% 3.4%



Net Result 3.2 million 0.4 million -0.1 million





1) See page 31-34 "21. Alternative Performance Measures (APM)" of the Interim Report for the first half-year 2018 http://www.exceet.com/Q2-2018-Report-APM

By taking this step, exceet continues to focus consequently on optimizing the value of its activities. Key elements of its strategy are the further development and strengthening of the remaining electronic activities - inter alia in the extension of the Printed Circuit Boards (PCB) production of GS Swiss PCB AG - and the acquisition of technology driven companies.

For further information:

Wolf-Günter Freese, CEO & CFO - Email: investor.relations@exceet.lu



exceet Group SE



17, rue de Flaxweiler



L-6776 Grevenmacher



Luxembourg

Telephone +352 2838 4720

ISIN: LU0472835155



WKN: A0YF5P

Listed: Regulated Market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Prime Standard)

About exceet



exceet is a listed holding company focusing on technology corporations within the healthcare and electronics markets.