DGAP-Adhoc: MAX Automation SE resolves to sell subsidiaries
2018. szeptember 25., kedd, 16:22
DGAP-Ad-hoc: MAX Automation SE / Key word(s): Disposal
MAX Automation SE, Düsseldorf
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 17 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
MAX Automation SE resolves to sell subsidiaries
Düsseldorf, 09/25/2018 - The Supervisory Board of MAX Automation SE decided today that the Group will no longer pursue the construction of special purpose machines/assembly lines for customers in the automotive sector. A structured sales process will be initiated for the subsidiaries of IWM Automation Group (IWM Automation GmbH and IWM Automation Bodensee GmbH), ELWEMA Automotive GmbH and in connection with this the 51 % investment in MAX Automation (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The aim is to complete the sale process in the course of the coming year. The subsidiaries to be divested will be accounted for as discontinued operations in the MAX Automation Group as of the third quarter of 2018.
An in-depth analysis of the market conditions and the competitive situation based on the Group"s strategy program 2021 came to the conclusion that the construction of special purpose machines/assembly lines in the automotive sector no longer fits into the profitability and risk profile of the high-tech mechanical engineering Group against the background of changing customer requirements. The Supervisory Board assumes that the withdrawal from this business will have a positive effect on the Group"s earnings position, risk profile and financial strength in the medium term. The measures will also create scope for the further development of the other MAX business segments in Industrial Automation and Environmental Technology.
Group earnings after taxes in 2018 will be significantly burdened by operating and extraordinary losses of the IWM Group of approximately EUR 20 million as well as one-off expenses to improve its profitability. As a result of the change in the accounting principles from the third quarter onwards, the Supervisory Board anticipates sales between EUR 270 to 280 million for the Group"s continuing operations for the whole year 2018 and earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and PPA depreciation between EUR 16 and 18 million.
