DGAP-DD: QSC AG english

2018. szeptember 25., kedd, 17:38








Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them


25.09.2018 / 17:35



The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.




















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title:
First name: Jürgen
Last name(s): Hermann

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status


Position: Member of the managing body



b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

QSC AG


b) LEI

529900DGVITE7A2L5G12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005137004


b) Nature of the transaction

Purchase (Transaction has been executed via joint deposit of securities held together with wife Marget Hermann)


c) Price(s) and volume(s)






























































Price(s) Volume(s)
1.47 EUR 5772.69 EUR
1.474 EUR 2948.00 EUR
1.476 EUR 14996.16 EUR
1.48 EUR 7700.44 EUR
1.48 EUR 2455.32 EUR
1.48 EUR 2125.28 EUR
1.48 EUR 14800.00 EUR
1.48 EUR 15716.12 EUR
1.48 EUR 4995.00 EUR
1.48 EUR 17147.28 EUR
1.48 EUR 3504.64 EUR
1.48 EUR 334.48 EUR


d) Aggregated information







Price Aggregated volume
1.4785308 EUR 92495.41 EUR


e) Date of the transaction

2018-09-24; UTC+2


f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR














25.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de












Language: English
Company: QSC AG

Mathias-Brüggen-Straße 55

50829 Cologne

Germany
Internet: www.qsc.de





 
End of News DGAP News Service



45063  25.09.2018 


Tilos a hír bármilyen adatbázisba történő mentése vagy annak továbbítása harmadik fél számára;kereskedelmi viszonylatban vagy kereskedelmi céllal csak a Deutsche Gesellschaft für Ad-hoc-Publizität mbh írásos engedélyével történhet.

Közzétételek - archívum